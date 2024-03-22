HealthFirst Bluegrass Calls to Action: Support Essential Bills for Affordable Healthcare

Legislation Aims to Maintain Access to Essential Medications for Kentucky's Most Vulnerable

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Kentucky, healthcare leaders and pharmacists urge support for Senate Bill 27 and Senate Bill 188, critical in safeguarding affordable medications for over 600,000 low-income and vulnerable Kentuckians, who rely on Community Health Centers (CHCs). These centers are lifelines in our communities, providing necessary care regardless of one's ability to pay. The proposed bills challenge the rising control of Big Pharma and ensure that lifesaving drugs remain accessible and affordable.

In 2022, 29 community health center organizations extended essential healthcare services, leveraging the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program to stretch federal resources, ensuring low- income patients can receive comprehensive services without additional burden on taxpayers.

The 340B program enables these centers to offer discounted medicines, crucial for treating conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. Without this program, critical medications would be unaffordable for more than 80% of CHC patients in Kentucky. Senate Bill 27 seeks to remove barriers, ensuring Kentuckians can access prescriptions affordably and conveniently, counteracting Big Pharma's restrictive practices. Senate Bill 188 promotes fairness by preventing preferred pharmacy networks from limiting patient choice and ensuring fair compensation for all pharmacies.

The vitality of Kentucky's healthcare, especially in underserved areas, depends on the 340B program. Contract pharmacies play a pivotal role, especially in areas facing pharmacy deserts due to closures of local pharmacies, providing crucial access points for discounted medications. Without the protections offered by these bills, CHCs face the dire possibility of service reductions and workforce cuts, significantly impacting healthcare access in Kentucky.

These bills are not just about healthcare; they are about fairness, community well-being, and standing up against corporate greed. Your support can ensure that Kentucky's most vulnerable populations continue to have access to the healthcare they desperately need.

