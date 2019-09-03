Healthfirst Launches New Brand Campaign

"Health insurance is a serious and confusing topic, but with this campaign we aim to make it more approachable – which reflects Healthfirst's approach with our members," said Barbara Montresor, SVP, Marketing and Communications at Healthfirst. "The theme of the creative is that 'Healthfirst is keeping the care in health care' which reflects our more than 25 year commitment to our members and the community, and to ensuring New Yorkers have access to affordable, quality care."

The campaign will appear throughout the New York metropolitan area, Westchester and Long Island using a variety of channels including: TV, OOH, print, social and digital to best reach the communities Healthfirst serves. Portions of the campaign will appear English, Spanish and Chinese.

New and Existing Partnerships Help Deliver Messages to Key Audiences

Healthfirst has entered into a new sponsorship to become the "Proud Wellness Partner of the New York Mets," for the 2019-2021 seasons. This sponsorship allows Healthfirst to reach our audience in channels it has not used in the past such as in-stadium, on radio and in promotions.

Now in its second year as the "Official Wellness Partner of Citi Bike," Healthfirst will update the branding on docking stations to incorporate the new campaign - particularly those near NYCHA housing where Reduced Fare Bike Share membership for $5/month is offered to residents as well as SNAP recipients.

"We are very excited about being the Proud Wellness Partner of the New York Mets as it aligns well with our goal of helping New Yorkers get and stay healthy," said Bill Abrams, VP Marketing at Healthfirst. "Our on-going sponsorship with Citi Bike has been very successful in providing access to bike share to more New Yorkers. Both of these sponsorships are a great complement to the hundreds of community events we sponsor across all of the communities where our members live and work."

The development of the creative for the campaign was supported by o2kl; media buying and planning was handled by Butler/Till.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of nearly 1.4 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by New York City's leading hospitals, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, recognized as a national best practice. For more than 25 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, long-term care plans, qualified health plans and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and Long island as well as Westchester, Sullivan and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

Campaign assets available upon request

Access the TV spots here: English Spanish

Media Contact:

Elise Titan

etitan@healthfirst.org

(718) 484-5454

SOURCE Healthfirst

Related Links

https://healthfirst.org/

