Healthfirst Opens Its First Community Office In Westchester County

Healthfirst has gained more than 3,000 members in Westchester since first entering the county in late 2018 and is currently the fastest growing Medicaid plan in Westchester. ii Opening this new location is important to Healthfirst's continued growth and its promise of delivering high-quality, culturally competent customer service to its members. The office is staffed with Healthfirst representatives fluent in English, Spanish, Russian, and African dialects who will answer questions and help enroll those interested in obtaining Healthfirst health insurance coverage. The Yonkers location is open to the public Monday to Saturday, 9am–5:30pm.

"As a hyper local, community based plan, we are excited to be putting down roots in the Westchester community and help with the growing health needs of the area," said Errol Pierre, Healthfirst's Senior Vice President, State Programs. "With the opening of this location, we now have 23 community offices across the New York Metropolitan area, including the New York City boroughs and on Long Island. Each of these sites are special places that gives us the opportunity to put the care back in healthcare. We aspire to be an integral part of the neighborhoods we serve while having a positive impact on health. We look forward to cultivating new relationships and becoming more involved in the community by offering health and wellness services, education, and participating in local events and activities."

Local political and community leaders who attended the grand opening included:

Andrea Stewart-Cousins , New York State Senator

, Senator Mike Spano , Mayor of Yonkers

, Mayor of William Scesney , AVP Network & Business Development, Montefiore Health System

, AVP Network & Business Development, Montefiore Health System Shanae Williams , Yonkers City Council Member

, Yonkers City Council Member Michael Sabatini , Yonkers City Council Majority Leader

, Yonkers City Council Majority Leader Jaime Martinez , Executive Director, Yonkers Downtown Waterfront BID

Healthfirst currently offers the following health plans in Westchester County:

- Medicaid Managed Care - Medicare Advantage Plan - Child Health Plus - Individual & Family Qualified Health Plans - Managed Long Term Care - Essential Plans - Personal Wellness Plan (HARP)

The office opening also coincides with the Medicare annual election period—currently underway and running until December 7— and with Open Enrollment for individual market plans, which ends on January 31st.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of more than 1.4 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by New York City's leading hospitals, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, recognized as a national best practice. For more than 25 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, long-term care plans, qualified health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City, on Long island, and in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information, please visit healthfirst.org.

i Based on reported revenue for calendar year 2018.

ii Competitive and Internal membership varies due to Unborns, Retro disenrollment from Maximus L file or Cap file; MCR-EGHP plan is excluded but ISNP plan is included.

