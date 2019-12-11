Healthfirst Opens Its First Retail Location In The Mid-Hudson Valley

Healthfirst has nearly 2,000 members in Orange and Sullivan counties since beginning to serve the area in September 2019, including enrollees acquired from the now closed Crystal Run Health Plan.

Opening this new location is important to Healthfirst's continued growth and its promise of delivering high-quality, culturally competent customer service to its members. The Middletown location is staffed with highly knowledgeable Healthfirst representatives fluent in English and Spanish and who also can communicate in French, Creole, and other languages. These representatives will answer questions and help enroll those interested in getting Healthfirst health insurance coverage. The Middletown location is open to the public Monday to Friday, from 10am to 7pm, on Saturday from 10am to 5:30pm, and on Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

"We are excited to bring the Hudson Valley region more than 25 years of experience in offering high-quality, affordable health coverage. Our expansion is deliberate, as we reach more New Yorkers through value-based payment arrangements with high-quality physician groups like Crystal Run Healthcare," said Errol Pierre, Senior Vice President, State Programs at Healthfirst. "We believe healthcare is local. So like all of the neighborhoods we serve, our vision for the Mid-Hudson Valley will include investments in the community, increased brand awareness, culturally competent care, and learning more about the needs of the region so that we can provide curated programs that speak uniquely to the residents we will serve."

Guest speakers at the ceremony included:

Bill Scesney , Assistant Vice President, Montefiore Health System

, Assistant Vice President, Montefiore Health System Darcy L. Shepard , Chief Executive Officer, Middletown Medical

, Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Russo , Practice Manager, Cross Valley Health & Medicine

Healthfirst currently offers the following health plans in Orange and Sullivan counties:

Medicaid Managed Care

Medicare Advantage Plans

Child Health Plus

Personal Wellness Plan

The office opening also coincides with Open Enrollment for individual market plans, which ends on January 31, 2020.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of more than 1.4 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by New York City's leading hospitals, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, recognized as a national best practice. For more than 25 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, long-term care plans, qualified health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City, on Long island, and in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information, please visit healthfirst.org.



iBased on reported revenue for calendar year 2018.

