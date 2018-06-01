Healthfirst Provider Symposium Focuses On Health Needs Of Millennials In NYC

"Understanding the unique healthcare needs and preferences of our members is vital so that Healthfirst can continue its 25-year tradition of providing access to high-quality care," said Susan Beane, MD, Healthfirst Vice President and Medical Director, whose Clinical Partnerships program has shepherded the Provider Symposium series since its inception seven years ago. "Much like the generations that came before them, Millennials will face their own unique challenges, and today's panel of speakers will offer the kind of insights into this population that will make a significant impact on how our providers treat these members."

The speakers for today's symposium include:

Denard O. Cummings , MPA , Director, Bureau of Social Determinants of Health Division of Program Development and Management, New York State Department of Health

, Director, Bureau of Social Determinants of Health Division of Program Development and Management, Department of Health Mireille Seneclauze Mclean, MA, MPH , Deputy Director of Programs, Public Health Solutions

, Deputy Director of Programs, Public Health Solutions Jonathan Zipkin , MD, MA, FAAP , Regional Lead Physician – Manhattan , Brooklyn , Staten Island and Regional Medical Informatics Officer – NY Market for Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care

, Regional Lead Physician – , , and Regional Medical Informatics Officer – NY Market for Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care Fabienne Laraque , MD, MPH , Medical Director, New York City Department of Homeless Services/Department of Social Services

, Medical Director, New York City Department of Homeless Services/Department of Social Services David Nemiroff , LCSW , President and Chief Executive Officer, Long Island FQHC, Inc.

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Long Island FQHC, Inc. Shai J. Lauros, Msc. RUP, MArch , National Health Director, Local Initiatives Support Corporation

, National Health Director, Local Initiatives Support Corporation Marissa Martin , LMSW, Northeast Director, Young Invincibles

For more information about our services for providers, including the Clinical Partnerships program, please visit https://healthfirst.org/providers/

About Healthfirst

Twenty-five years ago, Healthfirst was founded as a different kind of health insurance company – one that would meet its members' diverse needs by aligning its goals and incentives with the providers who delivered care. Under our approach, the health plan and providers have a common goal to make healthcare work for patients, and the savings from better and more efficient care are returned to sponsor hospitals. We now serve 1.3 million members across the five boroughs and Long Island. As the largest not-for-profit health insurance company in New York City, Healthfirst offers Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and long-term care plans, family plans, and small group plans. For more information on Healthfirst, visit www.healthfirst.org.

Contact:

Bill McCann

Healthfirst

212-801-1657

wmccann@healthfirst.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthfirst-provider-symposium-focuses-on-health-needs-of-millennials-in-nyc-300657838.html

SOURCE Healthfirst

Related Links

http://www.healthfirst.org

