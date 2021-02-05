Healthfully™ Expands Use of Platform to Wellness Services and Integrates Remote Monitoring

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced today that its consumer health platform is now supporting wellness tracking and services. This capability has been implemented at the Flagler Health+ health system. An important component of this platform extension is Healthfully's integration of data feeds from a range of remote patient monitoring devices.

Healthfully has partnered with Flagler Health+ to deliver intelligent experiences that eliminate friction throughout all aspects of the healthcare journey. Consumers have a single point of entry through the Flagler Health+ Anywhere app, which supports scheduling, telemedicine, bill pay, health and wellness programs, and connecting individuals to online health and support communities. Use of the solution has been progressively expanded across care settings, including primary care, behavioral health, surgery, radiology, pediatrics, hospitalists, and many others.

Healthfully's integration includes fitness trackers, smart watches, weight scales, SpO2, and other remote devices. Data from these devices enhances the Healthfully platform to provide full support for wellness services provided by health coaches and care providers such as nutrition, fitness, and chronic care management.

Paul Viskovich, Healthfully CEO, said, "This latest platform expansion adds value to health systems in their drive to expand service offerings, incorporating RPM & wellness services into their overall patient relationships. It enhances patient engagement, experience and satisfaction and improves outcomes."

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. www.healthfully.io

Media Contact:

Don Fallati

[email protected]

Related Images

healthfully.png

Healthfully

Logo

SOURCE Healthfully Inc