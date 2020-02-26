Healthfully Releases New Version of Integrated Consumer Health Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™ (formerly Optima Curis), an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced today the release of a significant update to its platform designed to unify access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. The Healthfully platform helps simplify the healthcare experience for all and helps organizations maintain a 365-day proactive relationship with patients and consumers.

Healthfully's release includes native IOS and Android applications that provide very consumer- and caregiver-friendly designs fully optimized for mobility. Together with the already supported web platform, these mobile applications enable complete choice of access for consumers.

Key functionality in the latest release supported across all platforms includes:

Telehealth management. Ability to schedule and conduct virtual visits on mobile and web. Integration capabilities to leading telemedicine platforms and remote monitoring devices are also included.

Ability to schedule and conduct virtual visits on mobile and web. Integration capabilities to leading telemedicine platforms and remote monitoring devices are also included. Appointment scheduling. Features that permit convenient online scheduling, including ability to book appointments, check-in, and use a "get-in-line" feature for all services across the health enterprise.

Features that permit convenient online scheduling, including ability to book appointments, check-in, and use a "get-in-line" feature for all services across the health enterprise. Payment processing. Co-pays and charges incurred for office and virtual visits can be processed via Healthfully or terminals at physician offices.

Co-pays and charges incurred for office and virtual visits can be processed via Healthfully or terminals at physician offices. Patient registration and intake. Registration and wait times can be dramatically reduced through online and kiosk check-in, pre-visit forms and registration, reminders, and tracking.

Registration and wait times can be dramatically reduced through online and kiosk check-in, pre-visit forms and registration, reminders, and tracking. Patient satisfaction survey. Automated satisfaction surveys to gain immediate feedback on the patient experience.

Automated satisfaction surveys to gain immediate feedback on the patient experience. Practice dashboard. Administrative functions, patient check-in management, provider/patient rosters and improved provider workflows.

Administrative functions, patient check-in management, provider/patient rosters and improved provider workflows. Enhanced care circle management. Ability to manage the health of all family members from a single login, including support for Parent, Proxy & Guardian relationships.

Along with the web, native IOS and Android support, Healthfully's newly issued feature set enhances the existing platform functions that include collaboration and messaging, health and social communities, delivery of personalized health programs to patients, and more.

"This release represents a significant advance in our strategy to offer the kind of comprehensive experience platform that healthcare requires," said Paul Viskovich, CEO, Healthfully. "We will be rolling out many further enhancements over the course of 2020."

Healthfully will be exhibiting at HIMSS20 from March 9 to 12 in Orlando, FL, and attendees will can view the platform at booth #573. Reporters interested in scheduling a meeting with Healthfully executives may contact kmccrudden@ariamarketing.com.

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling, valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. www.healthfully.io

