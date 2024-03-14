Healthgrades and Medchat Partner to Deliver Innovative AI Automation and Workflow Solutions for Health Systems

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans turn to when searching for a doctor or hospital, today announced a partnership with Medchat, the leading AI-powered healthcare solution specializing in communications and advanced workflow automation. Through this collaboration, health systems and provider practices can ensure seamless patient connections, boost operational efficiency and productivity, and adapt to evolving organizational needs with no downtime or IT resources.

In today's healthcare industry, overburdened health systems face the challenge of doing more with fewer resources. Medchat's customizable, HIPAA-compliant platform provides:

Seamless Patient Connections : Ensures a smooth and engaging experience for both patients and healthcare professionals, fueling long-term growth.

: Ensures a smooth and engaging experience for both patients and healthcare professionals, fueling long-term growth. Boosted Operational Efficiency and Productivity : Address bottlenecks and tackle workforce shortages, automating manual tasks and empowering teams to focus on personalized care.

: Address bottlenecks and tackle workforce shortages, automating manual tasks and empowering teams to focus on personalized care. Adaptable with Zero Downtime: Medchat offers customizable HIPAA-compliant experiences, seamlessly adapting to emerging technologies and evolving needs without requiring downtime or IT Resources.

"Healthgrades empowers meaningful connections between millions of patients and healthcare professionals every year," said Becky Allen, SVP at Healthgrades. "Our collaboration with Medchat extends beyond the confines of our current healthgrades.com advertising solutions, expanding our capabilities to enhance experiences not just on our platform but also on health system and provider websites. We are thrilled to work with Medchat to help healthcare practices of all sizes address access issues, bridge personnel gaps, and streamline operational workflows to advance the patient experience and improve patient outcomes."

As part of this partnership, Healthgrades has seamlessly integrated Medchat's automation technology into the "request an appointment" feature on physician profiles available on healthgrades.com. Healthcare providers active on healthgrades.com receive over 8,000 monthly appointment requests through this feature. The Medchat integration dramatically reduced turnaround time from request submission to initiation of communications with the consumer from 48 hours to just 10 seconds. This streamlined process enables Healthgrades to address access challenges more effectively and promptly connect patients with the appropriate healthcare providers in real time.

"We are excited to partner with Healthgrades, a leader in the healthcare industry known for its commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Matt Yagey, CEO at Medchat. "Our joint efforts will enable doctors and other healthcare providers to communicate with their patients more effectively, leading to better engagement, enhanced care coordination, and ultimately, improved patient satisfaction."

As Healthgrades takes on the role of a reseller for Medchat's intelligent automation solutions, both companies look forward to jointly addressing the evolving needs of health systems and practices and advancing patient-centric communication strategies.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades empowers stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy, and Platejoy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. Each month, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.

About Medchat

Medchat is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in advanced workflow automation. Trusted by diverse enterprises, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, our autonomous AI workforce conducts simple and complex tasks traditionally handled by a live human. Our customers benefit from reduced labor costs, faster revenue recognition, and an elevated staff and patient experience.

