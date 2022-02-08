HEALTHGRADES ANNOUNCES 2022 AMERICA'S BEST HOSPITALS™, OFFERING THE MOST ACCURATE, DATA-DRIVEN RATINGS OF ALL HEALTH DISCOVERY RESOURCES

Methodology When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To assess overall hospital quality, Healthgrades analyzed the clinical performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Healthgrades does not take into consideration perception or popularity in analyzing and rating hospitals. Recipients of these quality awards have consistently delivered better than expected clinical outcomes for their patients. In fact, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals achieving Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award™ on average, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved.*

"Healthgrades is putting the nation's leading hospitals right at your fingertips," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. "These consumer-focused awards highlight the quality and outcomes data needed in order to make an informed decision, an invaluable tool to have when considering your medical care."

Inspiring Confidence in Healthcare Decisions

Considering hospital quality when choosing a doctor is often overlooked despite being a possibly life-changing decision. A recent Healthgrades survey revealed only 22 percent of U.S. adults reported that they considered hospital quality the last time they selected a specialist. By offering easy access to data-driven hospital ratings, Healthgrades connects consumers with the providers and hospitals who are right for their care needs.

"It is crucial to know the top performing hospitals in your community and look to these centers of clinical excellence to support you and your family's health long-term," said Burt Kann, EVP and Head of Product at Healthgrades. "Many individuals choose a specialist without considering the quality of the hospital where that doctor treats patients. These questions need to be asked, and Healthgrades has the answers."

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their provider of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, provider, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Healthgrades is part of RV Health, a Red Ventures business, which has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthline, Healthgrades, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy. Each month, RV Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.

