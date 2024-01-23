Healthgrades Names 2024 America's Best Hospitals

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital, today announced the recipients of the 2024 America's Best Hospitals Awards and State Rankings. This year's achievements recognize the national leaders in overall clinical excellence and the top-ranked hospitals for specialty care by state.

Using a clinically validated methodology that focuses solely on patient outcomes, Healthgrades empowers consumers to choose doctors who practice at high quality hospitals. To determine the top 250 U.S. hospitals, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for approximately 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 common procedures and conditions. In tandem with this national recognition, Healthgrades measured the hospitals across 18 key specialty areas* to identify the highest-ranking hospitals in 32 eligible states.

For America's Best, the following three awards recognize the top one, two, and five percent of hospitals nationwide for superior clinical performance:

  • America's 50 Best Hospitals
  • America's 100 Best Hospitals
  • America's 250 Best Hospitals

"Hospital quality is a crucial, yet often overlooked, factor to consider when choosing a doctor," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. "Healthgrades is dedicated to taking the guesswork out of the equation by providing consumers with a reliable, data-driven platform to identify reputable hospitals in their area. We want to give patients the confidence they're choosing the highest quality healthcare."

recent Healthgrades survey revealed that 76% of consumers would only choose a hospital with high quality ratings for their condition or procedure, and nearly two-thirds (63%) are more likely to choose a hospital that received a quality award when choosing between two hospitals for an upcoming procedure. Ensuring patients have access to objective hospital performance measures is particularly important as the gap between the nation's highest and lowest performers persists. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America's 250 Best Hospitals, 178,402 lives could have been saved.**

The complete list of 2024 America's Best Hospitals and its detailed methodology are available on Healthgrades. For more information on this year's State Rankings recipients, see the 2024 State Rankings and Methodology. A consumer-friendly overview of how we rate America's Best Hospitals is available here.

*The 18 specialty areas measured for the State Rankings recognition are as follows: Cardiac Care, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Coronary Intervention (PCI), Cranial Neurosurgery, Critical Care, Gastrointestinal Care, Gastrointestinal Medical, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Joint Replacement, Neurosciences, Orthopedic Surgery, Prostate Surgery, Pulmonary Care, Spine Surgery, Stroke Care, Surgical Care, and Vascular Surgery.

**Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For more information, see the 2024 America's Best Hospital Awards Methodology

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, large group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy, and Platejoy which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. Each month, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.

