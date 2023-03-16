Healthgrades Names Foothill Regional Medical Center a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient

TUSTIN, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothill Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places Foothill Regional Medical Center among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

"We are honored to receive this distinguished recognition," said Araceli Lonergan, CEO of Foothill Regional Medical Center. "We are dedicated to providing the quality patient care that is reflected by this award. We have made it a priority to develop effective and efficient processes to help staff meet those goals."

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. Healthgrades' analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

61.4%% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To that end, it's important for consumers to know that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

"Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "We are proud to name Foothill Regional Medical Center as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority."

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2022.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Foothill Regional Medical Center

Foothill Regional Medical Center in Tustin is a general acute care hospital with 177 beds, including 42 pediatric subacute beds. The hospital offers both private and semi-private rooms and an expanded range of quality medical services and programs. The hospital was extensively remodeled and upgraded to provide a restful, healing environment. Services include general and specialized surgery, orthopedics and spine program, nationally accredited weight-loss surgery program, paramedic-receiving emergency department, robotics surgery, as well as other programs and services. The hospital is centrally located in Orange County. To learn more, visit FoothillRegionalMedicalCenter.com or call (714) 619-7700.

