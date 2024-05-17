Healthgrades Names Foothill Regional Medical Center a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient

Recognition places Foothill Regional among top 5% in nation for patient safety

TUSTIN, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothill Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades , the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement, along with Foothill Regional Medical Center's accomplishments as a Five-Star Recipient for Orthopedics (Hip Fracture Treatment), Five-Star Recipient for Gastrointestinal (Gall Bladder Removal Surgery) and Five-Star Recipient for Critical Care (Treatment of Sepsis), reflects the hospital's commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care.

"We are honored to receive this significant recognition," said Araceli Lonergan, CEO of Foothill Regional Medical Center. "Patient safety and clinical effectiveness have a direct impact on a positive patient experience, and this award speaks to our ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of care that our community expects and deserves."

Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine this year's top-performing hospitals for patient safety. During the 2020-2022 study period, nearly 170,000 potentially preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for close to 75% of these incidents.* Healthgrades' analysis revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (approximately 52% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 56% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 67% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (approximately 71% less likely)

"Foothill Regional Medical Center has cultivated an outstanding safety culture that prioritizes the well-being of both patients and staff, setting a high standard for patient safety nationwide," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "We're proud to recognize Foothill Regional Medical Center for providing top-quality care while preventing serious injuries to patients during their hospital stay."

Where you're treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals, with data insights not available anywhere else. To learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, visit healthgrades.com .

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2023.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

