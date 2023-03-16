Healthgrades Names Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient

NORWALK, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places Los Angeles Community Hospital at and Norwalk among the top 5% of all acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for a second year in a row (2022-2023).

"This award is an affirmation of the consistent focus the leadership, medical staff, clinical and non-clinical employees at our Norwalk campus have placed on quality of care and patient safety over the last five years, even during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Hector Hernandez, the hospital's CEO. "This commitment to improving our quality and patient safety metrics has also resulted in Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk earning four stars in CMS's Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating system for two years in a row, placing us among the higher-rated hospitals in our community."

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. Healthgrades' analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

61.4%% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To that end, it's important for consumers to know that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

"Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "We are proud to name Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority."

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2022.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk

Norwalk Community Hospital is a 50-bed acute care hospital offering a comprehensive range of medical services, including a paramedic-receiving emergency department. Serving Norwalk residents for generations, the hospital is named among the top 5% in the nation for Patient Safety Excellence (2023) and Pulmonary Care Excellence (2022) by Healthgrades. Los Angeles Community Hospitals include two acute care hospitals in Norwalk and East LA, and a behavioral health facility in Bellflower. Learn more at LACH-Norwalk.com or call (562) 863-4763.

SOURCE Los Angeles Community Hospital at Norwalk