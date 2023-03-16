Healthgrades Names Southern California Hospital at Culver City a Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient for 6th Year in a Row

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospital at Culver City has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places Southern California Hospital at Culver City among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. Southern California Hospital at Culver City has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for six years in a row (2018-2023).

"Improving quality of care and patient safety is one of our most important initiatives at Southern California Hospital at Culver City," said Omar Ramirez, Interim CEO at SCH-Culver City. "The results we have achieved are due to our increased use of data and metrics to drive improvements as well as the commitment of our medical staff, clinical care teams and other staff to effective communications. These accomplishments would not have been possible without the dedication of our outstanding physicians, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical staff."

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. Healthgrades' analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

61.4% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To that end, it's important for consumers to know that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

"Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "We are proud to name Southern California Hospital at Culver CIty as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority."

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2022.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Southern California Hospitals at Hollywood and Culver City

Southern California Hospital at Culver City has dedicated itself to providing quality care to the culturally diverse populations of the Culver City and West Los Angeles communities. The hospital offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient acute care services, including general and specialized surgery, orthopedic and spine program, emergency department, cardiovascular services, weight-loss surgery, acute rehabilitation, gender confirmation surgery, and behavioral health and chemical dependency programs. The hospital is named among the top 5% in the nation for Patient Safety Excellence by Healthgrades (2018-2023). Southern California Hospitals include locations in Culver City and Hollywood, as well as a behavioral health hospital in Van Nuys. Learn more at SCH-CulverCity.com or call (310) 836-7000.

