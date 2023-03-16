Healthgrades Names Southern California Hospital at Hollywood a Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient for 6th Year in a Row

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospital at Hollywood has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places Southern California Hospital at Hollywood among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. Southern California Hospital at Hollywood has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for six years in a row (2018-2023).

"Patient safety is our primary focus at Southern California Hospital at Hollywood. It's something we have worked hard to engrain into our culture – not just for our clinical staff but for everyone who works here," said Luis Angel, Administrator at SCH-Hollywood. "This award is a measure of our success in working effectively together to make sure our patients and their families feel safe and well cared for at our hospital. It has truly been a team effort and demonstrates the high quality of our people."

During the 2019-2021 study period, 164,592 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. Healthgrades' analysis also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

61.4% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To that end, it's important for consumers to know that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to the 2023 Patient Safety Award recipients, on average, 95,880 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

"Through our 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "We are proud to name Southern California Hospital at Hollywood as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a top priority."

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2022.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Southern California Hospital at Hollywood

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood is a 100-bed acute care hospital serving a diverse Hollywood community. Located near Vine and Sunset, the hospital offers general and specialized surgery and 24/7 urgent care, as well as cardiology, pulmonology, internal medicine, psychiatry, orthopedics, hematology, endocrinology, podiatry, cardiothoracic vascular services and urology, among other services. The hospital is named among the top 5% in the nation for Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades (2018-2023). Southern California Hospitals include locations in Hollywood and Culver City, as well as a behavioral health hospital in Van Nuys. Learn more at SCH-Hollywood.com or call (323) 462-2271.

SOURCE Southern California Hospital at Hollywood