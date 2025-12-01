Healthgrades names Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary and GI Services

Hospitals receive Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™ and Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood have achieved numerous distinctions for exceptional clinical performance from Healthgrades , the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. Southern California Hospitals new recognitions in 2026 include being named recipient of both Healthgrades Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™ and Healthgrades Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™, which places the hospitals among the Top 10% nationwide for both Overall Pulmonary and GI Services.

Southern California Hospitals receive Healthgrades Pulmonary Care and Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award Post this Healthgrades 2026 Excellence Awards in Pulmonay Care and Gastrointestinal Care

Southern California Hospitals were also five-star rated for ten services in cardiac, orthopedics, pulmonary, gastrointestinal and critical care including treatment of heart attack, heart failure, pacemaker procedures, hip fracture treatment, spinal fusion surgery, treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, GI bleed, sepsis, and diabetic hospitalizations.

"We are committed to providing our patients exceptional quality care," said Bruce Grimshaw, CEO Southern California Hospitals. "These recognitions are a testament of our staff's dedication to positive patient outcomes".

Southern California Hospital's achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top hospitals in key specialty areas, including pulmonary care, orthopedics and sepsis. Through easy-to-understand, objective measures of hospital performance, Healthgrades empowers patients with the information they need to find a hospital that excels in their procedure or condition.

"These achievements affirm Southern California Hospitals status as a premier destination for specialty care and underscores the organization's longstanding commitment to excellence and quality," said Rhonda Jones-Barnes, Vice president of Quality.

As performance gaps persist between the nation's highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, seeking care at a top program has never been more important. Healthgrades' 2026 analysis revealed that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2022-2024 study period, on average, 230,466 lives could have been saved and 156,797 complications could have been avoided.*

"Healthgrades' specialty awards identify the nation's top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We're proud to recognize Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood for their consistently superior outcomes in key service areas, including recognition as Top 10 percent in the Nation for Overall Pulmonary and GI Services ä in 2026."

Consumers can visit Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

About Southern California Hospital

Southern California Hospitals provides quality care to the culturally diverse populations of the Culver City and West Los Angeles communities. The hospitals offer a wide range of inpatient and outpatient acute care services, including general and specialized surgery, orthopedic and spine program, emergency department, cardiovascular services, weight-loss surgery, acute rehabilitation, and behavioral health and chemical dependency programs. Southern California Hospitals include locations in Culver City and Hollywood, and a behavioral health hospital in Van Nuys. Learn more at SCH-CulverCity.com or call (310) 836-7000.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, Healthgrades helps millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

SOURCE Southern California Hospitals