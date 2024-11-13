Healthgrades Recognizes Foothill Regional Medical Center with 2025 Joint Replacement Excellence Award ™

Tustin hospital named among the Top 10% in the nation for joint replacement

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothill Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades with the 2025 Joint Replacement Excellence Award™, placing the hospital among the Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement. Healthgrades is the leading site used by Americans when searching for a doctor or hospital.

In addition to these national clinical achievements, Foothill Regional Medical Center received four Five-Star Ratings for Orthopedics (Total Knee Replacement and Hip Fracture Treatment), Gastrointestinal (Gallbladder Removal Surgery) and Critical Care (Treatment of Sepsis). These awards place Foothill Regional in the upper echelon of hospitals for specialty care nationwide and reflect the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.

"This recognition in orthopedics is yet another testament to our commitment to provide safe, high-quality patient care," said Foothill Regional CEO Araceli Lonergan. "The significant investments we have made in our surgical robotics technologies and our comprehensive quality initiatives also contributed to our success in achieving these awards."

Foothill Regional's achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades' 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided.*

"Healthgrades commends Foothill Regional Medical Center for its clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas, including Orthopedic Joint Replacement, Gallbladder Removal Surgery, and Treatment of Sepsis," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "Foothill Regional's leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care in California and nationwide."

Visit healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here .

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

About Foothill Regional Medical Center

Foothill Regional Medical Center is an acute care hospital with 177 beds, including 42 pediatric subacute beds. Services include general and specialized surgery, robotics, orthopedics and spine program, nationally accredited weight-loss surgery program, paramedic-receiving emergency department, as well as an expanded range of quality medical programs and services. The hospital is centrally located in Orange County. Foothill Regional is part of Prospect Medical, which operates 15 hospitals in four states. To learn more, visit FoothillRegionalMedicalCenter.com or call (714) 619-7700.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, Healthgrades helps millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

