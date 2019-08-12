HealthGrowth Capital And Amplicare Join Forces To Help Community Pharmacies Optimize Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGrowth Capital and Amplicare have agreed to partner together to streamline community pharmacy workflow and enhance opportunities to grow sales and profits.

HealthGrowth Capital, a leading lender to community pharmacies, provides working and growth capital to healthcare businesses. HealthGrowth Advisors provides consulting services designed to maximize efficiencies and profitability in today's complex world of pharmacy.

"Everyone knows the important impact iMedicare (now part of Amplicare) made in simplifying the complexities of Medicare Part D," said HealthGrowth Capital CEO Karl Kipke. "Amplicare's suite of products makes it easy for pharmacy staff to deliver superior customer service and patient care. We are very excited to introduce these valuable services to our pharmacy customers."

Amplicare provides innovative healthcare solutions that help pharmacies increase patient adherence, build closer relationships with their patients and proactively counteract patients' negative side effects with OTC supplements.

"Community pharmacies need trusted partners and experts to help them identify and implement cutting-edge operating strategies," said Matt Johnson, CEO of Amplicare . "HealthGrowth is unique among lenders. Its advisory division is dedicated to bringing its customers new technologies and business solutions designed to make them more successful."

About HEALTHGROWTH CAPITAL

HealthGrowth Capital is a leading resource to community pharmacies, providing both financing options and strategic consulting services to pharmacy owners. With more than 250 years of pharmacy, distribution, healthcare finance and investment banking experience in its senior ranks, HealthGrowth's unique ecosystem delivers both improved operating and financial performance to its customers.

About Amplicare

Amplicare is the leading decision-automation platform that intelligently identifies relevant opportunities for healthcare providers to proactively improve patient care. The benefits of the platform are to streamline the pharmacy workflow and help providers more efficiently impact their patient community in more ways while providing better healthcare options for their patients. With thousands of pharmacy subscribers, Amplicare delivers an unrivaled platform that increases patient retention, improves performance measures, grows and diversifies revenue streams, and enables providers to communicate with their patients more easily than ever before. For more information, visit www.amplicare.com.

