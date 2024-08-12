Healthier 901 Fest returns to Mid-South Aug. 31

Free community event marks one-year milestone of Healthier 901

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better and bolder the second time around, Healthier 901 Fest returns to Shelby Farms Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, this free event commemorates one year of Healthier 901 aimed to improve the health and wellness of Mid-Southerners.

"We have much to celebrate with this year's Healthier 901 Fest," said Methodist Le Bonheur President and CEO Michael Ugwueke, DHA, FACHE. "Since we launched our initiative, thousands of people have come together to improve their health. Together, we've taken more than 580 million steps toward a better quality of life. We're proving to Memphis and the Mid-South there is power in numbers as we work to meet our goal of losing one million pounds."

Healthier 901, powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, is addressing the two leading causes of death in the region – heart disease and cancer. The ambitious goal empowers the Mid-South to lose a million pounds and adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.

Back by popular demand, Healthier 901 Fest will feature a variety of free activities, performances and resources designed to inspire positive lifestyle changes. Look no further for 9(0)1-derful reasons to gather at Healthier 901 Fest:

All ages, any level of mobility and absolutely free. Enjoy complimentary games, prizes, DJ music, cooking demos, guest speakers, kid-friendly activities, health screenings and other featured favorites to celebrate the power of community. Sponsor giveaways and prizes thanks to our Healthier 901 Fest sponsors Cigna Healthcare, Nike, Kroger, the YMCA and WMC Action News 5. Know Your Numbers health screenings for attendees age 18 and older at the Cigna Healthcare Wellness in Motion mobile clinic. Find out where you currently stand on the road to good health. Screening availability is limited, so arrive early to secure your spot. Cooking demos featuring local celebrity chefs. Delight your tastebuds and fuel your well-being as you learn master tips from the pros. DJ dance party. Feel-good tunes until 2 p.m.! Healthy food truck fare. Locally owned and health-inspired food trucks will have yummy snacks and meal packs for purchase. Find Your Fit Zone (new in 2024!). Where your health and wellness find their match. Browse our newly added "Find Your Fit" Zone with a wide selection of wellness-focused organizations from across the community. Low-impact activity options. Explore yoga and group exercises – move it and groove it no matter your age, skill level or fitness ability. Le Bonheur Family Zone with complimentary face painting, roller skating, bungee trampolines, a rock wall and ninja tower and more fun activities planned for kids of all ages.

Healthier 901 sponsor Nike is giving away a new pair of sneakers every day this month. Existing Healthier 901 members are automatically entered to win, and non-members can enter to win by creating a free account with Healthier 901. Daily giveaway drawings are held at 3 p.m. CDT, and winners are notified via email and recognized on Healthier 901's digital platforms. Restrictions apply.

