"HEALTHIER BY DOLE" RECIPE SERIES CONTINUES IN MARCH WITH GO-GREEN AND ST. PATRICK'S DAY MENU ALTERNATIVES

"Healthier by Dole" is a series of nutritious plant-forward recipe and menu substitutes to iconic dishes enjoyed during life's big and small moments. Led by Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole's nutrition and health communications manager, the reoccurring program offers easy-to-make recipes high in fruits and vegetables, full of flavor and crowd-pleasing for holidays and other eating occasions. Dole kicked off the initiative last month with a big game-worthy vegan tailgate featuring healthier versions of game-time comfort food favorites like fries, wings, tater tots and mac n' cheese.

While cities across the United States will be famously coloring their rivers and buildings green for St. Patrick's Day, Dole is encouraging Americans to adopt a greener menu, both literally and from a nutritional perspective, in honor of the Irish holiday and March's designation as National Nutrition Month. The latest "Healthier by Dole" menu includes 10 entrée, side dish, dessert and smoothie recipes that offer healthier versions of Irish favorites as well as surprisingly tasty ways to go gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.

"Our 'Healthier by Dole' recipe series is about helping Americans make better meal and snacking choices on those eating occasions when nutrition can be the most challenging. At Dole, we're out to prove that any holiday celebration can be fun, delicious and healthy at the same time," said Marcus. "From gluten-free and vegetarian versions of the classic Shepherd's Pie to an Avocado 'Shamrock' Smoothie, we're inviting families to make this year's St. Patrick's Day their healthiest, tastiest and greenest ever."

Marcus offers tips for practicing "living green" in her dedicated blog post on the Dole website, which includes a study that mentions how access to green environments can help decrease unhealthy cravings.

Dole's St. Patrick's Day and Go-Green Recipes for March:

