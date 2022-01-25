Healthier New Year with AOR

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, AOR is encouraging people to start off the year as a healthier version of themselves. Whether it's through understanding areas that need self-improvement, setting goals to get there, or starting new day-to-day habits, this year is calling for a fresh reset. Introducing new health management techniques can help ensure a year even better than the last.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires a holistic approach. For example, a poor diet leads to a lack of sufficient nutrition to combat stress, which makes it difficult to find energy to exercise. Cassy Price, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, recently spoke with three health experts who all offered guidance on making healthier choices, especially as it relates to stress, diet, and exercise – three crucial components of our lives.

Hidden stressors are draining and need to be recognized in order to maintain a healthy level of stress. In Episode 87: Solving Stress, Dr. Pam Wilson shared her expert strategies to help listeners promote mental resilience.

"[Stress] is going to trigger this physiological stress response in the human body, so we have to step back and identify our bodies reacting. Sometimes our bodies will tell us where that hidden stress is."

In terms of diet and food culture, plant-based diets continue to rise in popularity. There was a 500% rise in the vegan diet in the United States in 2017 (US National Library of Medicine). With this rise, there are far more vegan options available nationwide. On Episode 88: Plant-Based Performance, Nancy Clark, RD, talked about how following the vegan lifestyle and consistently making healthier choices can improve endurance.

"There's not a good food or a bad food, there's a balanced diet and an unbalanced diet. We can't just look at one food out of context. It's important to look at not the food that day, but the week, month, and year."

Health and wellness, of course, also includes fitness. Fitness apps grew nearly 50% in the first half of 2020 because of the pandemic (World Economic Forum), making it easier than ever to work out and keep active from home. With many continuing to work remotely, the shift to online fitness has vastly changed the health and wellness movement. Jess McDowell, KINETICSWEAT Founder and Fitness Model, joined the podcast on Episode 89: Wired Workouts to discuss how virtual platforms have successfully motivated users to stay active.

"Every day you should know what type of workout you are doing, whether it's strength or cardio…you know if it's virtual or if it's in person. That way if you know everything, you're more inclined to (workout) because there's no excuses or there's no fear of the unknown."

