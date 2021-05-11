Healthify and Tangelo Establish Partnership to Increase Access to Fresh Produce

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify , a company that works with healthcare organizations to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into the healthcare ecosystem, and Tangelo , a company that provides food-as-medicine programs, have announced a partnership to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people in need in Ohio and Michigan.

"About 38% of Americans are food insecure and the lack of access to healthy and fresh nutrients remains a challenge," said Jeremy Cooley, founder and CEO of Tangelo. "This partnership with Healthify allows us to advance our mission to improve access to healthy food so people can eat well and live better."

Through this partnership, payers, providers, and staff at community-based organizations in Ohio and Michigan that are working with food insecure members can send food referrals to Tangelo via the Healthify platform. The referral automatically triggers a text to members who will be prompted to download the Tangelo app and fill out eligibility information. Members can then place orders for free fruits and vegetables for home delivery via the app.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately harmed families experiencing food insecurity and exacerbated those already suffering from diet-related chronic illnesses," said Manik Bhat, Founder and CEO of Healthify. "Tangelo's food-as-medicine programs provide a sustainable solution to provide healthy food to those who need it most. We are proud to work together with Tangelo, to help families live healthier and more productive lives."

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Tangelo

Tangelo is a SaaS enabled healthy food marketplace specializing in distributing funds directly to consumers to spend on healthy foods. To fulfill our mission to ensure no family has to choose between eating healthy and eating enough, Tangelo provides partners within government, healthcare and philanthropy the most efficient technology solution available to administer and scale food assistance and food as medicine programs. For the first time, vulnerable community members have a single access point for purchasing power, nutrition education and healthy food. Tangelo's in-app benefits wallet securely aggregates and transparently distributes funds allowing community members to shop from a curated selection of culturally relevant healthy groceries and medically appropriate meals, apply public and private funds to complete their purchase, and receive home delivered healthy food. With custom analytics dashboards, Tangelo is the only food security solution that quantifies how incentivizing healthy food access improves lives and saves money. We can't make healthy choices if we don't have healthy choices. To learn more visit www.jointangelo.com or reach out on LinkedIn or Instagram.

