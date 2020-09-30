Healthify Appoints AHIP Executive Vice President Elizabeth Goodman to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify, the leading company integrating the social determinants of health (SDoH) into healthcare, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth "Liz" Cahn Goodman to its Board of Directors, further expanding the company's leadership in public policy strategy to help improve health outcomes.

Ms. Goodman currently serves as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Innovation at America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). Goodman is responsible for federal and state government affairs, state policy and clinical innovation at the national association whose members provide coverage and health–related services that improve and protect the health and financial security of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation.

"We are pleased to welcome Liz Goodman to our Board of Directors. Throughout her more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, she has helped advance public policy and market-based solutions that ensure healthcare access and security for people and communities," said Christopher Palmieri, Chairman, Healthify Board of Directors. "Her addition to the Board will help us forge stronger collaborations between policymakers, healthcare payers, providers and community-based organizations to address social determinants of health and improve the health and wellbeing of people across the country."

Prior to joining AHIP, Goodman served as Chief of Long Term Services and Supports at MassHealth, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program. Before MassHealth, she served in a variety of roles at WellCare Health Plans culminating with the position of Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs. Prior to joining WellCare, Liz served in a variety of roles in the public and private sector, each focused at the intersection of health and public policy.

"Liz's appointment comes at an important moment in time. We are seeing greater health and socioeconomic inequities than ever before as unemployment, food insecurity and housing insecurity rise due to fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic and hit the vulnerable communities we serve the hardest," said Manik Bhat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthify. "With her wealth of knowledge and experience, Liz will help us continue to deliver on our mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need."

Ms. Goodman earned her Doctorate in Public Health in Health Leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, her Juris Doctorate and Master of Social Work at the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Political Science from Trinity College, Hartford.

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

