Healthify Creates Statewide Michigan Community Network to Address Social Disparities

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify , a company that works with managed care organizations to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it is building a statewide network of community-based organizations in Michigan. The network will enable health plans to work together with community-based social services organizations throughout the state to better integrate clinical and non-clinical care to identify social disparities and coordinate care to improve health outcomes.

"Community-based organizations have an unparalleled knowledge of their local culture and needs, and there's an opportunity to strategically leverage their capabilities for the betterment of all Michiganders," said Cesar Herrera, Chief Solutions Officer at Healthify. "We are welcoming social services providers across Michigan to join the statewide Healthify network. Not only are we building a foundation of services, but we're also growing available solutions to help residents with complex needs thrive in their communities by connecting them with resources from across a larger network."

The Healthify network will include community organizations that provide a range of services that address non-medical needs – such as food insecurity, lack of transportation, unemployment, inadequate housing, financial instability, and more – that can have a significant impact on a person's health. Health plans will be able to use the Healthify SDoH platform to screen for social needs among members, search for local social services providers in the Michigan Community Network, and coordinate care. The benefits of the network include stronger collaboration, better ability to measure and gauge impact of services, and streamlined care coordination.

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us and connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

