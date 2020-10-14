Healthify Partners with Altruista Health to Help Payors Address SDoH

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify , a company that works with managed care organizations to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that its technology will be included in Altruista Health's care management platform, GuidingCare®, to help health plans seamlessly and efficiently address SDoH.

Healthify creates the infrastructure that drives collaboration among community-based organizations, healthcare payors, providers and policy makers to address social disparities with aligned incentives and accountability. Altruista will integrate Healthify into its GuidingCare platform to help health plans more effectively address SDoH – nonclinical factors such as poverty, housing instability and food insecurity that impact health outcomes.

Altruista and Healthify will implement an immersive integration using Healthify's application programming interfaces (APIs) which will make it easy for health plans to identify social needs among their members, identify the right social service providers to address those needs, coordinate referrals among clinical providers and community resources, and track outcomes. The integration is scheduled to launch in December 2020 with GuidingCare Version 8.14.

"Health plans rely on care management platforms to coordinate healthcare services for members. This is especially important for people who either have or are at risk for developing complex medical conditions. However, previous care management technologies have primarily focused on clinical care," said Manik Bhat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthify. "SDoH significantly impact health outcomes as well, and it's imperative that they are not overlooked as part of whole-person care. We are proud to collaborate with Altruista to incorporate SDoH into care management strategies to improve member outcomes by simultaneously addressing both clinical and social needs."

"Many payors prefer to offer a unified technology platform access point and user experience to drive all care management workflows," said Craig Wigginton, Chief Technology Officer at Altruista Health. "Integrating Healthify's technology into GuidingCare will enable care managers to identify, refer, confirm delivery and track outcomes for the social services needs of their members and stay on the GuidingCare platform. Social determinants providers continue to work in Healthify and no one has to worry about mastering two different platforms."

For more information, please visit www.healthify.com and www.altruistahealth.com.

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Altruista Health

Altruista Health delivers care management and population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Its GuidingCare® technology platform integrates care management, care coordination and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. GuidingCare is the largest and most widely adopted platform of its kind in the United States. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Altruista Health has grown into a recognized industry leader, and was named twice as one of the Top Population Health Management Companies to Know by Becker's Healthcare. Health plans and healthcare providers use GuidingCare to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses and improve patient health outcomes.

SOURCE Healthify