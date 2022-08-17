HealthIV Brings Innovative Home Infusion Therapy to Residents of Los Angeles

A customer-first company, HealthIV aims to make on-demand healthcare more affordable and accessible

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthIV , the digital healthcare company focused on improving home health outcomes through technology, now brings its in-home infusion therapy services to the Los Angeles Metro Area. Helmed in Los Angeles by Shawn Ankari, HealthIV's Co-Founder and Business Development Director, HealthIV's new availability for Angelenos is part of the company's ongoing dedication to changing up the home healthcare space by focusing on full digital interoperability between patients, doctors, pharmacists, and home healthcare workers.

HealthIV's infusions treat everything from light dehydration and the occasional hangover to symptoms of chronic illnesses, such as asthma and fibromyalgia. Additionally, the company's team of registered nurses work 24/7 to provide top-of-the-line at-home care, with Los Angeles residents, visitors, and health care practitioners all able to schedule in-home infusion therapy treatments quickly and easily online.

"Infusion therapy can be extremely beneficial to many people, but its mainstream adoption has met with numerous challenges," said Shawn Ankari, Co-Founder and Business Development Director of HealthIV. "HealthIV's mission is to simply provide patients with IV therapy in the comfort of their own home at an affordable price. Our infusions deliver 100 percent of the vitamins directly into your blood stream, making it quicker and easier for your body to use those nutrients to support your metabolism and overall health."

"The arrival of HealthIV in the Los Angeles market is part of the larger goal to expand our footprint within the Western U.S.'" said Humza Khan, CEO of HealthIV. "This comes on the heels of our recent availability in Las Vegas and Austin, which was built on our long-established presence in New York, New Jersey and Miami. But no matter which city you're in, our IV therapies are quick and effective – typically only taking 25 to 45 minutes to administer – and with the benefits felt soon after the infusions begin."

HealthIV's expansion into the Los Angeles market follows its successful launch in Las Vegas in November 2021. For a list of current locations, visit HealthIV.com .

To book your HealthIV therapy appointment, visit the online portal or call (877) 381-2190.

About HealthIV

Health IV is a mobile infusion therapy company striving to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. HealthIV was founded in 2020 to answer the nationwide call for higher-quality, lower-cost healthcare. The company currently offers on-site and in-home ambulatory healthcare and infusion therapies with registered medical professionals, and is working towards the launch of digital and mobile products that will introduce unprecedented interoperability to the healthcare space, forever changing the face of home healthcare, and giving patients a greater share of voice in their care as they coordinate with doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and home healthcare providers. For more information, or to book your own infusion therapies, visit www.healthiv.com.

