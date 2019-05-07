HealthiVibe Named Among Virginia's Fastest Growing Companies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthiVibe, LLC, a leading provider of patient centricity services for the global pharmaceutical industry, was recognized as one of the 50 fastest growing companies of 2019 by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. HealthiVibe and fellow award winners were recognized at the 24th annual Virginia's Fantastic 50 Awards Banquet held on May 2, 2019 at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Virginia," says Abbe Steel, CEO of HealthiVibe. "We are thankful for the hard work of our dedicated, passionate team. We take great pride in our organic growth, which is fueled by solid client relationships and exceptional project delivery."

About HealthiVibe

HealthiVibe offers an evidence-based process for companies to assess patient insights at every stage of the pharmaceutical project lifecycle: from clinical trial design through post-approval activities and research. We offer our clients the tools and the expertise to gather, analyze and apply deep patient insights to optimize clinical trials and enhance overall product commercialization efforts. Learn more at HealthiVibe.com.

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 26,000 members. The Chamber is the leading non-partisan business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, civic and judicial arenas at the state and federal level to be a force for long-term economic growth in the Commonwealth. Learn more at www.vachamber.com.

