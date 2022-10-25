HealthKeeperz Sponsors 10th Annual Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration

Raising Critical Funds For Emergency Health Care

PEMBROKE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, October 28th, marks UNC Health Southeastern Foundation's 10th Annual Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration. For the fourth year in a row, Pembroke home health services provider HealthKeeperz is amongst the list of companies sponsoring the community event. Funds raised will directly benefit the UNC Health Southeastern emergency department.

This emergency department is one of the busiest in the state, treating more than 60,000 patients annually. The planned department renovations address critical patient safety, privacy, and comfort needs. Improvements will include shorter wait times and a modernized lobby design that reflects the current community.

HealthKeeperz President Tim Brooks explains the importance of supporting fellow local health care providers like the UNC Health Southeastern: "We pride ourselves on being community-driven, and this is a great cause that goes hand in hand with what HealthKeeperz aims to represent. Our long partnership with the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation aligns with our company values and our shared desire to give back to North Carolinians." Currently employing more than 150 caregivers across North Carolina, HealthKeeperz offers uncompromising levels of home care on par with elite hospitals and clinics.

This year's Boots & BBQ Celebration features live American country/folk music and catering by Fuller's Old-Fashioned BBQ. The event will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the arena at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton.

To find out more or to get involved, contact the foundation office at [email protected]

About HealthKeeperz

Founded in 1966, HealthKeeperz provides palliative care, equipment, and services that combine state-of-the-art medical care with emotional and spiritual support for the patient and their family. As part of an integrated health system, HealthKeeperz offers end-of-life dignity across North Carolina through a compassionate team of 150-plus caregivers.

About UNC Health Southeastern Foundation

UNC Health Southeastern Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that coordinates regional efforts to grow and enhance health care provided by UNC Health Southeastern. The foundation's volunteer board of trustees consists of local business leaders and community members who advocate for the region's medical needs. The foundation's fundraising efforts fuel special projects that might otherwise go unfunded or unaddressed.

SOURCE HealthKeeperz