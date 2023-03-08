HealthKeeperz to sell home health business to BAYADA Home Health Care

HealthKeeperz will continue to serve North Carolina communities with hospice care, home medical equipment and supplies, and case management services.

BAYADA, a national home health provider with a strong presence in North Carolina , will grow its footprint in the state.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthKeeperz , a community-based health care service provider founded in Pembroke, NC in 1966, has signed an agreement to sell its home health business to BAYADA Home Health Care , a leading not-for-profit home health care provider.

The agreement will transition HealthKeeperz's Fayetteville and Laurinburg Home Health locations to BAYADA locations and will help BAYADA achieve its mission to care for more clients across the state of North Carolina. The acquisition will allow BAYADA to combine the passionate and talented HealthKeeperz Home Health workforce with BAYADA's management, expertise, operating platforms, and clinical excellence, to make a large impact on the local community.

"The transition of our home health services is an evolution in HealthKeeperz's commitment to providing quality health care to the southeastern region of North Carolina," said HealthKeeperz President Tim Brooks. "By partnering with Bayada, we can concentrate on the areas of health care where we have long-term strategies to scale and innovate, such as hospice care. We are grateful for the continued trust placed in HealthKeeperz by our local communities, and we look forward to the positive impacts that Bayada will bring alongside the HealthKeeperz team to our neighbors and friends in Fayetteville and Laurinburg."

BAYADA, which transitioned to a not-for-profit organization in 2018 to ensure the company's mission would endure, is headquartered in the Philadelphia region and provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice and assistive care services to children, adults and seniors in the comfort of their homes. BAYADA provides community-based services from more than 50 locations across the state.

"BAYADA is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with HealthKeeperz to continue their strong commitment to the North Carolina community and to continue to grow in this region." said David Baiada, CEO of BAYADA Home Health Care. "We look forward to welcoming the HealthKeeperz Home Health staff and patients into the BAYADA family, and to work together through this mission-aligned partnership to continue to improve health care outcomes in our region."

BAYADA and HealthKeeperz expect the transition to be complete by the Spring of 2023, with a strong focus in minimizing impact for current HealthKeeperz employees, patients and partners.

About HealthKeeperz

Founded in 1966, HealthKeeperz provides palliative care, equipment, and services that combine state-of-the-art medical care with emotional and spiritual support for the patient and their family. As part of an integrated health system, HealthKeeperz offers end-of-life dignity across North Carolina through a compassionate team of 150-plus caregivers.

