HEALTHKEY SUMMIT RETURNS TO PHILADELPHIA IN MARCH 2024

News provided by

Brian Communications

26 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Future-focused healthcare conference to highlight national issues with perspectives from industry thought leaders

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthKey Summit announced today that its second event will be hosted on March 12-13, 2024. The inaugural Summit in 2022 attracted more than 340 attendees, 80+ speakers, and 20+ sponsors. With a focus on "Unlocking the Future of Healthcare," the conference brought together leading executives, entrepreneurs and experts within the healthcare and business communities. Key speakers included:

  • Brian L. Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast Corporation
  • Meera Mani, M.D., Partner, Town Hall Ventures
  • Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President, & CEO, Cencora
  • Patrick Kennedy, Former U.S. Representative & Founder, The Kennedy Forum
  • Cheri Mowrey, Head of US Healthcare Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley
  • Gregory E. Deavens, President & CEO, Independence Blue Cross
  • Kevin Mahoney, CEO, University of Pennsylvania Health System
  • Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Founder, Susan G. Komen & Promise Fund of Florida
  • and many more!

HealthKey 2024, an event intended to continue pushing the boundaries on what is next and what is possible in healthcare, will be hosted by Brian Communications – a national strategic communications agency – and Futuretense Health – the firm's dedicated healthcare arm. Topics will include AI and digital disruptors, the evolving role of pharma, health equity, the advancement of the healthcare workforce, mental and behavioral health, and the rapidly growing impact of federal, state and local governments.

Returning lead sponsors include Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen), Comcast and Independence Blue Cross. The opening session on the evening of March 12 will be hosted at Cencora's new campus in Conshohocken, Pa. and the full-day session on March 13 will be hosted at the Comcast Technology Center in downtown Philadelphia.

"We are in the midst of an ever-changing healthcare space with new technologies, partnerships and innovations regularly emerging. Gathering some of the industry's biggest names and brightest thinkers creates an amazing environment of collaboration," said Brian Tierney, CEO of Brian Communications and Futuretense Health.

Tierney continued: "The inaugural HealthKey Summit was a tremendous success and our objective for the 2024 event is to build upon the momentum of last year's event. The 2024 event will enable leaders and changemakers across the healthcare industry to continue working together towards new solutions and new partnerships."

Additional details and speakers will be announced in the coming months. To register to attend the HealthKey Summit, please visit healthkeysummit.com.

About Brian Communications

Brian Communications is a national strategic communications agency headquartered in Philadelphia with experience working with clients such as Uber, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, PokerStars, Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas. Focused on strategic ideas that advance business goals, the firm's services include strategic planning, brand positioning, reputation and crisis management, content creation, advertising, social media strategy and media relations. The agency is led by Brian Tierney, current Chairman of the Poynter Institute Foundation, former publisher of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and former CEO and founder of a communications agency acquired by the Interpublic Group. For more information, visit briancom.com.

About Futuretense Health

Futuretense Health is the dedicated healthcare practice of Brian Communications, a full-service agency that has represented some of the most trusted and innovative brands in healthcare and beyond. As a partner in strategic communications, Futuretense helps healthcare leaders create better futures. For more information on Futuretense Health, visit futuretensehealth.com.

Contact: Jess Torres
[email protected]
(646) 249-2910

SOURCE Brian Communications

