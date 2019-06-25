HealthLabs.com has created the first of its kind Trans-hormone Wellness testing panel

HOUSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online lab testing leader, HealthLabs.com, creates first-of-its-kind testing panel, designed to monitor hormone levels and other key health factors for transgender individuals.

This panel is designed for individuals transitioning from male to female and female to male to monitor their hormone levels, along with a few key health factors (such as the liver and kidney) that are important to be aware of when in a transitional period.

"HealthLabs.com prides itself in being a trans-ally and will continue to support the LGBTQ+ community as things grow and progress," said Fiyyaz Pirani, founder, and CEO of HealthLabs.com.

The panel is meant to encompass all genders, in all transition stages.

"It's important that we create resources like this to normalize the transition process in medicine," said Pirani.

The Trans-hormone Wellness panel performs ten tests: The CBC (complete blood count), the ALT (alanine aminotransferase test), the BUN/Creatine ratio, Glucose, Lipid/Cholesterol, Testosterone, Estrogen, Estradiol, Prolactin, and LH (luteinizing hormone).

Hormone therapy is a choice that transgender individuals can make to make their transition. Administering sex hormones can help develop certain desirable and gender-specific traits.

HealthLabs.com is eager to expand its resources and empower the LGBTQ+ community.

All tests are available online at www.HealthLabs.com or by phone at 1-800-579-3914. Testing is easy, and results are received within a couple of days.

About HealthLabs.com:

HealthLabs.com offers fast, private, and affordable lab testing that can be scheduled and ordered online. Founded in 2010, HealthLabs.com has over 4,500 CLIA-certified U.S. labs and a comprehensive, user-friendly website.

Media Contact: marketing@HealthLabs.com

Website - www.HealthLabs.com

Email - marketing@HealthLabs.com

Phone - 832-251-7221

SOURCE HealthLabs.com

Related Links

http://www.HealthLabs.com

