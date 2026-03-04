HealthLeaders Launches Inaugural NurseTech Summit to Equip Nursing Leaders with Practical AI and Clinical Technology Strategies

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLeaders announces the inaugural NurseTech Summit, an event designed to equip nursing leadership with practical, real-world strategies for integrating clinical technology into daily practice. This conference moves beyond theoretical discussions to focus on actionable solutions that work in clinical settings.

Focusing on Practical Innovation

HealthLeaders NurseTech Summit

"Technology is transforming how care is delivered and how teams work — yet many nurse leaders lack a forum dedicated to understanding what's coming next and how to lead through change," said Jim Molpus, Vice President of Content and Events for HealthLeaders. "NurseTech Summit fills that gap by focusing squarely on the intersection of nursing leadership and practical innovation."

Unlike traditional healthcare technology conferences, NurseTech Summit is built specifically for nurse managers, directors, and frontline leaders who are actively evaluating, implementing, and optimizing clinical technology. It aims to foster collaboration, enabling attendees to transform innovation into action and drive sustainable change at the bedside. This event is unique due to its highly interactive, peer-driven experience, tailored for nurse leaders and frontline influencers who actively evaluate, implement, and utilize technology.

Event Details and Co-Located Executive Forum

The first annual NurseTech Summit will take place from November 4-6, 2026, at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. This event is co-located with the inaugural Chief Nursing Information Officer Exchange, an invitation-only executive forum where CNIOs and CNOs address pressing operational and workforce challenges facing care teams.

What Attendees Will Explore

Participants will gain practical insights applicable immediately to their roles, whether managing a unit, supporting clinical systems, or serving as a trusted voice in technology adoption. The summit will explore critical areas of clinical technology, including:

Ambient documentation that reduces administrative burden

AI-enabled decision support tools

Digital workflows that streamline care delivery

Technology that strengthens — not replaces — the nurse–patient connection

Every session at NurseTech Summit emphasizes practical implementation, usability in real clinical environments, and measurable operational and workforce outcomes. For more information and to register, visit https://nursetech.healthleadersmedia.com/.

To secure the most advantageous registration, attendees are encouraged to lock in the Super Early Bird rate, available through March 31, 2026. Group rates are also available.

Limited sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available for organizations aligned with advancing clinical technology innovation for nursing leadership.

About HealthLeaders

HealthLeaders is an award-winning healthcare media brand that delivers business intelligence, thought leadership, and solutions-driven content tailored to hospital and health system executives—including CEOs, finance, clinical, and technology leaders.

HealthLeaders is part of Leadership Platforms, a leadership intelligence business focused on empowering professionals through specialized content, community, and events.

SOURCE HealthLeaders