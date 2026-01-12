HealthLeap Appoints New Executive Leadership to Accelerate Growth in 2026

Experienced healthcare and AI leaders join as the company scales to deliver its mission to improve patient outcomes and hospital margins

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLeap, an AI platform that helps clinicians prioritize and care for patients, today announced the addition of new executive leadership as the company enters its next phase of rapid growth in 2026. With this new expanded leadership team, HealthLeap plans to grow its engineering, sales, customer success, and product teams to meet increasing demand from health systems nationwide.

Underdiagnosed conditions are a major challenge for hospitals, especially when they are preventable and easily treatable. Manual screening and chart reviews do not scale, and clinical teams are often overstretched. As a result, patients experience delayed or incomplete care, while health systems lose hundreds of millions of dollars annually in missed reimbursement and downstream costs.

HealthLeap's AI system empowers clinicians with timely, AI-powered signals, leveraging the wealth of EHR data. This supports them in better prioritizing care and supporting patients who may have otherwise not been seen by a clinician. The result is better care for patients and increased reimbursement for hospitals. HealthLeap has created an AI system that can screen every inpatient daily for malnutrition. HealthLeap co-authored a peer-reviewed retrospective validation study that showed that their predictive model for malnutrition had superior performance metrics than the nursing-administered manual screening tool that was used in practice.

To scale the organization's next phase of growth, HealthLeap has appointed the following leaders to its executive team:

Wayne Grodsky, Chief Commercial Officer, brings more than 35 years of healthcare executive leadership experience scaling commercial organizations across health systems, large physician groups, and health plans. Since 2010, he has helped drive four healthcare technology transactions totaling more than $4 billion. In his role, he will oversee HealthLeap's sales, customer success, and marketing/branding initiatives.

Michael Blumental, Chief Strategy Officer, is a seasoned healthcare technology executive with a strong track record of scaling AI-driven companies. Most recently, she helped scale her previous company from 0 customers into a trusted AI partner for more than 45 healthcare systems. She will guide HealthLeap's long-term vision and strategic priorities across partnerships and growth opportunities.

Tamir Shklaz, Chief Technology Officer, is a 3x startup founder and CTO with experience building products at scale. He built COVID-19 response tools that reached over 1 million daily users and processed over $1 billion in PPE requests in partnership with the South African presidency. At HealthLeap, he will lead the engineering team building AI systems that clinicians rely on every day.

"HealthLeap is at an inflection point," said Josiah Meyer, co-founder and CEO of HealthLeap. "With this leadership team, we will continue to increase our product's impact per customer, we'll scale to support more hospitals, and expand our AI platform to multiple additional clinical use cases."

Over the past year, HealthLeap has:

Signed partnerships with 20+ leading hospitals

Delivered 5x+ annual return on investment for customers through measurable reimbursement revenue and cost savings

Grown revenue 7x+ in seven months, driven by founder-led sales

Meyer added: "Imagine if every hospital could use real-time AI to spot overlooked risks impacting their patient populations and then leverage those insights to provide care that reduces the patients' length of stay, readmission rates, mortality rates, and more. Our mission is to maximize the health outcomes of as many people as possible."

About HealthLeap

By continuously analyzing the full patient record, HealthLeap generates actionable insights that enable clinicians to prioritize care, inform care delivery, and unlock meaningful reimbursement revenue - integrating seamlessly into existing hospital workflows. HealthLeap was founded in 2022 by sibling duo Josiah and Jemima Meyer. Jemima, a clinician, began building tools to help herself and colleagues treat patients faster and more effectively. Together, they set out to create proactive, preventive systems and safety nets for patients worldwide. Today, HealthLeap is led by a world-class team of AI and healthcare leaders, united by a mission to improve health outcomes at scale.

Learn more at https://www.healthleap.ai/ .

SOURCE HealthLeap