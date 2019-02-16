Healthline Acquires Healthy Living Property Greatist.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline Media announced today that it has acquired Greatist.com, a healthy living and fitness property aimed primarily at 18 – 35 year olds. The acquisition will complement Healthline's high quality health information destinations Healthline.com and MedicalNewsToday.com.

"As Healthline continues to strategically grow our portfolio and scale, we are excited to add Greatist.com to our offerings and expand our content coverage in healthy living and fitness," said David Kopp, CEO of Healthline Media. "Healthline meets people where they are in all age groups, particularly millennials, who are a larger and growing percentage of our health traffic every year. Derek [Flanzraich, founder and CEO of Greatist] has built a distinctive brand in the healthy living space, and we're excited invest in its quality and growth."

Healthline has grown more than six times in revenue and 50 times in organic audience reach over the last six years.1 At its current and anticipated visitor traffic and growth rates, Healthline will become the largest consumer health website in the United States in 2019. Healthline has leveraged the efficiency that comes with scale to invest more in each piece of content it develops, while generating increasing profitability. Greatist.com will transition to Healthline's proven editorial model, anchored in high quality content that benefits from an industry-leading paid medical review team of more than 150 doctors, most of whom are specialists.

"We're excited to partner with a media property so complementary to ours. Healthline has great scale, quality, resources and profitability—all things that make them a smart business for us to align with," said Derek Flanzraich, founder and CEO of Greatist. "I'm sure our brand will evolve in the coming months, but we're excited for Greatist to grow while maintaining its exuberant soul and important message."

About Healthline Media, Inc.

As one of the fastest growing consumer health information brands — with 77.1 million monthly visitors in the U.S. (comScore, January 2019) — Healthline's mission is to be our users' most trusted ally in their pursuit of health and well-being. Healthline provides socially inspired, medically reviewed and data-driven content to help us all live stronger, healthier lives. Healthline's flagship website Healthline.com takes a whole-person approach to health and wellness information to support the modern health consumer.

