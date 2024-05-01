Healthline Announces 2024 Women's Wellness Awards

Inaugural editor's choice awards celebrate the leading products for women's health and wellness

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline, the leading source of actionable health education, today announced the 2024 Healthline Awards: Women's Wellness . The awards, which launched in conjunction with Women's Health Month, recognize 23 of the leading brands and products making women's lives better including innovators in fitness, nutrition, sleep and menopause.

"Navigating the landscape of women's health and wellness products can be overwhelming," said Saralyn Ward NASM-CPT, Healthline senior editor, fitness. "The Healthline Awards for Women's Wellness narrows down the scope by celebrating the best of the industry according to trusted experts in the field."

Categories were chosen based on what matters most to women at different stages of their lives and include best multivitamins, best wearable fitness trackers, best breast pumps and best cooling sheets.

Healthline's proprietary vetting process is medically-backed and based on proven health benefits, not hype. Products are selected by editors who are experts in their content areas and have first-hand experience using many of the brands and products featured. All recommendations are based on the most up-to-date research and current standards of care; featured brands are reviewed for medical credibility.

Winners are listed below in the following categories:

Nutrition

Best Women's Multivitamin: Garden of Life Women's Once Daily

Best Probiotic: Ora Lady Bugs

Best Meal Kit: Blue Apron

Best Prepared Meal Delivery: Factor

Self Care

Best Wearable Tracker: Garmin Fenix

Best Period Underwear: Thinx Hi-Waist

Best Fitness App: Nike Training Club

Best Meditation App: Healthy Minds

Best Sleep Mask: MZoo Sleep Mask

Best Magnesium Supplement: Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate

Best Weighted Blanket: Bearaby

Best Body Sunscreen: SuperGoop PLAY SPF 50

Best Face Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Fertility and Motherhood

Best Prenatal: FullWell Women's Prenatal

Best Fertility Monitor: Mira Starter Kit

Best Fertility Test: Modern Fertility Hormone Test

Best Postpartum Hair Loss Product: Nutrafol Postpartum

Best Nursing Bra: Kindred Bravely Simply Sublime Nursing Bra

Best Breast Pump: Spectra 1

Best Cordless Breast Pump: Elvie Stride

Menopause

Best Multivitamin for Menopause: Thorne Women's Multi 50+

Best Cooling Sheets: Quince Organic Percale Sheet set

Best Vaginal Moisturizer: Good Clean Love

Healthline's medical experts provided insight on how these products help women take control of their health and wellbeing. The expert panel includes Saralyn Ward, NASM-CPT, Healthline senior editor, fitness; Kelli McGrane, MS, RD, Healthline nutrition editor; Catherine Conelly, Healthline commerce editor; Dr. Pria Patel; Dr. Sarika Rmachandran; and Dr. Nicole Washington, MPH.

Learn more about the Healthline Awards and this year's Women's Wellness winners and hear insights from our panel of experts on the winning products here .

