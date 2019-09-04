Healthline Announces Chronicon, a Live Event to Support People Living with Chronic Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roughly 133 million Americans live with chronic health conditions, struggling in varying degrees with everyday life and yearning for support and community. This is why Healthline Media, the leading health information property, has partnered with Nitika Chopra, a lifestyle expert with lifelong psoriasis who is committed to spreading the power of self-care, to create Chronicon , a daylong event that will take place October 28 in New York City for people with chronic conditions to connect and learn.

"I knew I wanted to co-create Chronicon with Healthline from the moment I conceived the idea for the conference," said Nitika Chopra, who since age 10 has struggled with painful psoriasis and host of the "Naturally Beautiful" talk show, which aired 2013-15 and is still in global syndication on the Z Living Network. "As a contributor and genuine fan of Healthline, I have always been touched by their commitment to vulnerable, authentic and inspiring content that is also educational. Healthline proves that conversations about health don't have to be bland or one-dimensional, they need to be human. I knew my audience would get tremendous value out of having Healthline on board as well, and it's been an incredible experience working with them to bring Chronicon to life!"

"At Healthline, we're committed to helping people suffering from all health conditions," said Tracy Rosecrans, SVP of Marketing at Healthline Media. "Chronicon embodies that commitment by creating a safe and supportive place for people with chronic conditions to learn, engage and support one another. Nitika's energy and passion for life are inspiring, and Chronicon promises to be an exciting and enriching experience for all who attend."

Chronicon expects 200 health, wellness, and social media and influencers living with and/or advocating for a stronger and healthier world to the chronic community to participate in the event. Healthline's goal is to invest in those already making a difference in the chronic community so people can collaborate and help raise awareness of this growing population. As the U.S. population ages, so is the number of people living with chronic conditions, which is expected to rise from 45 percent of the population today to 49 percent by 2030.

Chronicon will be packed with panels, workshops and opportunities for networking. It will take place on October 28, 2019 at Union Park Events, 6 East 18th Street New York, NY. The social media influencers expected to attend reach a combined global audience of more than seven million. Admission is $150 and tickets can be purchased at Chronicon.co .

San Francisco-based Healthline Media's mission is to empower people to be their strongest and healthiest selves by being a trusted ally in their pursuit of health and well-being. The company is one of the world's fastest growing health information brands with online properties Healthline.com , MedicalNewsToday.com , and Greatist.com . Healthline's sites provide medically precise, socially inspired, and data driven information that supports the modern health consumer with a whole-person approach to health and wellness. Healthline Media is the top ranked health publisher and number 36 overall on the Comscore top 50 media properties worldwide. Across all of its properties, Healthline Media publishes each month up to 1,000 scientifically accurate yet reader friendly articles authored by more than 120 writers and reviewed by more than 100 doctors, clinicians, nutritionists, and other experts. The company's repository contains more than 70,000 articles, each updated with current protocol. Healthline Media is profitable with year-over-year revenue growth of more than 45 percent. More than 200 million people worldwide and 85 million people in the U.S. visit Healthline's sites each month, according to Google Analytics and Comscore, respectively.

