Healthline Hires Vice Presidents of Communications and Consumer Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline Media ("Healthline"), publisher of two of the world's four largest consumer health and wellness information sites with 200 million monthly visitors, has appointed Steve Swasey as vice president of Communications and Laurie Dewan as vice president of Consumer Insights. Both are new roles for the media company and report to Senior Vice President of Marketing Tracy Rosecrans.

In his new role, Swasey leads Healthline's external and internal communications strategy and program implementation to position Healthline as the leading online destination for health information, tools, and products at a time of rapid growth for the company. Internal staffing and PR agency reviews are among his initial priorities.

Dewan is responsible for building a new Customer Insights and Analytics function at the company. She will hire a team of skilled researchers who will lead initiatives to deepen Healthline's understanding of its users, empowering Healthline to create essential content and tools that help people live stronger, healthier lives.

"As one of the world's fastest growing health information brands, Healthline Media has enjoyed an astronomical ascent year over year," Rosecrans said. "This level of scale has brought both the excitement of driving more impact, and the necessity to further hone Healthline's consumer and business partner-facing narrative and better understand the customer journey. Both Steve and Laurie bring a wealth of expertise in these areas, and will be vital in ensuring Healthline's success during this exciting and unprecedented time of growth."

As a seasoned communications expert, Swasey has led communications strategy and teams at high-growth companies including Netflix from 2005-12 and Kabam, 2012-16. Prior to joining Healthline, he was vice president of global communications at Moovit, an Israel-based Mobility as a Service (MaaS) leader and maker of the world's #1 urban mobility app. At Moovit, Swasey built a number of key communications functions while the company's user base rocketed from 50 million to 400 million. He is a Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil winner, multiple winner of the PRSA Compass Award, and inductee to the PR Week Global Power Book. Swasey earned a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College of California and a Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in Journalism and Italian from the University of Wisconsin.

Dewan joined Healthline with a successful track record leading data-driven content strategies across major companies including 20th Century Fox, BabyCenter, and Warner Bros. Most recently, she led consumer insights at Electronic Arts (EA), where she oversaw research initiatives across all titles in EA's portfolio and worked cross-functionally to drive new concept generation. She is a three-time juror on the I-COM Data Creativity Awards. Dewan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Amherst College.

