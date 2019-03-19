Healthline Invigorates its Board by Adding Proven Brand Builder with Deep Product, Marketing and Media Expertise

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline Media, Inc. announced today that it has added a new member to its board of directors with a track record of creating blockbuster brands: Kira Wampler. She joins Healthline Chief Executive Officer David Kopp, Summit Partners directors Dr. Craig D. Frances, Peter Rottier and Pete Francis, and independent director Mari Baker, who joined in May 2018. Healthline is one of the fastest growing media properties in the health information category.

"Kira adds valuable dimension to our board with her strong consumer background and her deep brand-building and product experience," said David Kopp, chief executive officer of Healthline Media, Inc. "Our two newest board members have brought both consumer marketing and product experience with the holistic operating experience of a CEO, which has strengthened our quality-driven, profitable business and will enable us to help more people live stronger, healthier lives."

Wampler recently completed the sale of Art.com to Walmart, after leading the company for two years as its CEO. She has held chief marketing officer positions at the ride-sharing platform Lyft and at Trulia, an online marketplace for home buyers, sellers, renters and real estate professionals. At Lyft she was known for positioning the brand as a leader in the sharing economy with much success as the chief architect of brand strategy, consumer engagement, as well as the leader behind the launch of their first-ever national marketing campaign. She brings deep expertise in product experience, marketing and brand strategy to the Healthline board.

"Healthline Media continues to distinguish itself with outstanding medically reviewed content and excellent management," added board member Dr. Frances, managing director of Summit Partners. "The appointments of Kira and Mari support its fast-paced growth, ability to serve its customers and continue its market leadership."

The Healthline property, with a total of 77.1 million unique visitors in January 2019, is one of the top 50 digital media properties in the US, according to media measurement firm Comscore1.

Healthline worked with Athena Alliance, an organization dedicated to accelerating gender diversity in the boardroom and their Executive Director Coco Brown, to bring in directors with proven operating prowess, category and functional expertise and a passion for Healthline's vision of a stronger, healthier world.

About Healthline Media, Inc.

As one of the fastest growing media properties in the health information category among publishers with audiences of 10 million unique visitors or more — with 77.1 million monthly visitors in the U.S.2 — Healthline's mission is to be our users' most trusted ally in their pursuit of health and well-being. Healthline provides socially inspired, medically reviewed and data-driven content to help us all live stronger, healthier lives. Healthline's flagship website Healthline.com takes a whole-person approach to health and wellness information to support the modern health consumer.

