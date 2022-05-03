HEALTHLINE LAUNCHES MENTAL WELL-BEING HUB WITH PSYCH CENTRAL FOCUSED ON YOUTH AND PARENTING

A Healthline Media study showed more than half of parents are concerned about the impact of social media on their child's mental health.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and the staggering rise of mental health issues across the country largely exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, today Healthline Media published a new destination on Healthline.com focused on mental well-being . As self-care and boundary setting is prevalent in the cultural conversation now more than ever, the new section will provide accessible, evidence-based, and medically reviewed content in the mental well-being landscape.

The content hub arms consumers with the holistic, credible, and actionable resources that they are seeking in order to improve their overall mental health. Consumers can turn to Healthline for the latest information on mental health conditions, advice on how to explore therapy, and resources for crisis support.

In a recent Healthline Media survey, 56% of readers with a mental health condition say it started or got worse during the pandemic. "Mental health is a timeless topic, but this work takes on a special significance now as the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, global conflicts, and injustices here at home are becoming more clear," said Erin Edge, Editor-in-Chief at Healthline. "Our mental well-being content sheds light on those experiences and creates a space to have open conversations about mental health and to provide potentially life-saving resources to people in need."

Within this initiative, Healthline has partnered with sister site Psych Central to bring consumers the latest information on the youth mental health crisis. " Youth in Focus " will provide resources that will help parents manage their family's mental well-being, and provide guidance on how to manage mental health challenges in a digital-first world, where connection and healing is proving complicated – especially for younger generations.

"The last 2 years have highlighted the importance of prioritizing the mental health of our youth. Not only have our young people been dealing with total upheaval due to the pandemic, we've also just begun to learn the impact of social media on developing minds," said Faye McCray, Editor-in-Chief at Psych Central, a Healthline Media company. "We hope this resource will help parents and caregivers recognize the signs that the young people in their life need support and take actionable steps to help support them."

Social Media and Impact on Mental Health

Having spent so much time online over the past 2 years, people are ready to reexamine their relationship with social media. According to a Healthline Media survey* on social media usage and mental health, 2 out of 3 U.S. consumers have felt stressed or anxious over the past couple of weeks and over half of Americans agree that they would benefit from cutting down on social media. Survey highlights revealed:

Among people with a mental health condition that started or got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, 40% feel social media has a negative impact.

Half of parents (55%) are concerned about the impact of social media on their children's mental well-being and have become more concerned since the pandemic began.

Over half (53%) of U.S. consumers feel that cutting down on social media usage could be beneficial for their mental well-being and 42% of U.S. adults are interested in participating in a social media detox.

Interest is higher among parents of 5- to 11-year-olds (51%) and people with a mental health condition that started or got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic (63%).

Almost half (46%) of 15- to 24-year-olds feel they need a few days break from social media to feel the benefit of a digital detox.

Healthline Media sat down with former athlete Colton Underwood (Netflix's "Coming Out Colton"), actress and humanitarian Gabriella Wright, and actor Dan Payne to share their experience with mental health, social media's increasing impact and advice they would give to their younger selves. Read more for tips on how they have been able to find a healthy balance.

We encourage consumers to join Healthline's #digitaldisconnect challenge through May 13, 2022.

*Healthline Media surveyed 1,041 U.S. Americans ages 15+ in March 2022 about how social media has had an impact on their mental health during the pandemic.

