Healthline Media and Healio Announce New Partnership Program

HCP and patient-focused media organizations unveil new program designed to help mitigate health misinformation.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline Media, the leading health information property, and Healio, the trusted platform for health care specialists, recently announced Social Checkup, a program designed to bridge the gap between patient and provider interactions by leveraging doctors as disruptors. Healthline Media and Healio unveiled the joint announcement during the Publicis Health Media (PHM) HealthFront™ as an exclusive offering for PHM clients.

Patients and physicians can easily get lost in the overwhelming noise of social media - spending precious time during appointments debunking medical myths that can be addressed outside of the office. Social Checkup is an offering designed to help patients and their physicians discuss the realities of treating their conditions, mitigating symptoms, and understanding when and how to navigate health information and misinformation. By elevating trending topics their patients are seeing on social and seeking in search, this program will elevate whole person health conversations.

"We at Healthline are excited to partner with Healio on this new patient and provider centric offering that will help address the health information and misinformation overwhelm," said Kate Gallagher, senior vice president of marketing at Healthline Media. "Social Checkup is powered by the strength of both organizations to create examples of how empowered patients connect with informed providers."

Both organizations will contribute targeted content, tools and activations for their specific audiences. Healio will create articles and video that feature specific disease states and therapeutic areas as well as emails to alert HCPs of trending topics.

Healthline will create patient-focused, medically vetted resources that curate condition-specific topics trending within patient communities. Using Healio's network of physician educators, Healio will focus on these topic areas and more to develop a resource for HCPs, helping them understand the topics and information their patients may be discussing within their communities. Healthline will also offer multi-media video content by leveraging Healio's expertise and HCP peer educators and Healthline Media's influencers, demonstrating how patients and providers can effectively communicate about emerging trends and patient care.

"HCPs know Healio for our credible content and robust platform," said Christine Martynick, senior vice president, advertising solutions & agency partnerships at Healio Strategic Solutions. "We're excited about this partnership because it directly aligns with our commitment to providing HCPs with valuable tools they can use when caring for their patients. While social media has assisted the healthcare community in delivering important information to wider audiences, it has also contributed to false beliefs about medical conditions and treatments. Social Checkup will help fix knowledge gaps, enabling HCPs to optimize their limited time with their patients."

About Healthline
Healthline Media is the #1 digital health and wellness property, reaching the most people on their road to well-being. Our simple, human, and holistic perspective gives our audience of 85 million people each month more confidence in their health and wellness choices across our brand portfolio of Healthline.com, MedicalNewsToday.com, Greatist.com, PsychCentral.com, and Bezzy.com. We leverage the breadth of our reach and the depth of our insights to offer evidence-backed content, communities, and services that connect and engage with people at the right moment, with the right message, throughout their health and wellness journeys. Everything we do is purpose-built to make an impact and make wellness attainable for people everywhere.

About Healio
Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio's core News, CME and Clinical Guidance channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com.

