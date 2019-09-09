Healthline Media's MedicalNewsToday Becomes #3 Health Media Site

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline Media's popular health website Medical News Today (MNT) jumped to #3 in the online health information category surpassing MayoClinic.org, according to Comscore's July report. MNT surpassed the Mayo Clinic's site for the first time, underscoring Healthline Media's commitment to supporting its growing community with the most rigorously reviewed online medical and health content.

According to the Comscore report, MNT soared 137 percent from the prior year, with more than 36 million monthly unique visitors worldwide. Healthline Media now has two properties – its flagship Healthline.com and MNT – in the top three health information sites in the U.S.

"We're proud that millions of people rely on Healthline Media's sites for their daily health and wellness information," said Healthline Media President and CEO David Kopp. "The growth of Medical News Today has been phenomenal in recent years, and the site is only getting stronger as we constantly seek to provide the most scientific-based news and feature articles for curious health seekers anywhere on the web."

Healthline Media purchased the U.K.-based Medical News Today in 2016 and has folded it into its portfolio while retaining its distinctive voice. MNT was founded in 2003 to publish news and health information for consumers, academics, and researchers. The MNT editorial team provides news from evidence-based, peer-reviewed studies, along with accurate, unbiased, and informative content from governmental organizations, medical societies, royal colleges, professional associations, patient groups, and others. These rigorous standards on MNT also are found on its sister publication Healthline.com, which focuses more on consumers who manage their own health and wellness.

In June, Comscore revealed that Healthline Media surged past WebMD to become the #1 health media property in the U.S., attracting 81 million unique visitors and growing 48 percent year-over-year.

San Francisco-based Healthline Media's mission is to empower people to be their strongest and healthiest selves by being a trusted ally in their pursuit of health and well-being. The company is one of the world's fastest growing health information brands with online properties Healthline.com , MedicalNewsToday.com , and Greatist.com . Healthline's sites provide socially inspired and data driven articles with the highest standards of medical integrity that support the modern health consumer with a whole-person approach to health and wellness. Healthline Media is the top ranked health publisher and number 36 overall on the Comscore top 50 media properties worldwide. Across all of its properties, Healthline Media publishes each month up to 1,000 scientifically accurate yet reader friendly articles authored by more than 120 writers and reviewed by more than 100 doctors, clinicians, nutritionists, and other experts. The company's repository contains more than 70,000 articles, each updated with current protocol. Healthline Media is profitable with year-over-year revenue growth of more than 45 percent. More than 200 million people worldwide and 81 million people in the U.S. visit Healthline's sites each month, according to Google Analytics and Comscore, respectively.

