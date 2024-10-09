Healthline Survey Reveals Critical Gaps in Preventive Care, Majority of Respondents Use Social Media for Health Tactics*

Findings Show Alarming Trends in Missed Routine Screenings and Widespread Reliance on Social Media for Health Tactics*, Especially Among Younger Generations

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthline, the leading source of actionable health information in the U.S., today released the State of Consumer Health survey for Health Literacy Month in collaboration with YouGov. The survey explored where US adults obtain health information, how they act on it, and their views on emerging health and wellness trends. The survey also examined how perceptions of health trends differ from participation in them and revealed concerning findings on how many individuals across generations are skipping routine, recommended health screenings.

Less than half (42%) of Americans had an annual physical exam in the past year, with even fewer visiting the dentist for a routine exam and cleaning (37%). Other key findings include:

52% of women 40+ have not received a mammogram in the past year.

Only 22% of women have received a gynecological exam in the past year.

An overwhelming majority of older Americans have not had a colonoscopy in the past year, with just 16% of consumers 45+ getting a colonoscopy in the last year

"These numbers should send a warning to the medical community," said Dr. Jenny Yu, FACS, chief medical officer at Healthline. "Routine screenings are essential to improving outcomes, especially for hard-to-catch diagnoses. These screenings set a baseline for monitoring over time, which can help guide clinicians and patients in shared decision-making that could lead to potential lifestyle modifications and treatment."

The findings also reveal surprising trends on where US adults are getting their health information. An overwhelming majority of respondents get their health information about health and wellness tools and trends from an outside source; only 37% of respondents consider their doctor or a healthcare provider their preferred source of information. Additionally:

Among those who have tried health and wellness trends and products in the past 12 months, more than half of respondents (52%) report they learned about health and wellness tools, resources, trends or products from social media.

Among this same group, men were more likely than women to use social media as a source of inspiration for health and wellness trends they tried (57% vs 48%). 36% of men learned health and wellness tools, resources and trends from YouTube

Gen Z and Millennials were the most likely to consult social media as a source of inspiration for the health and wellness trend they tried (67% and 63%) over other sources.

"It is human nature for people to take their advice from the most relatable sources, not necessarily the most reliable, which is how misinformation spreads," added Dr. Yu.

Despite widespread use of social media as a source for health and wellness trends, three in four respondents (77%) expressed a negative view of health and wellness trends found online or on social media. Women were more likely than men to have a positive view of these trends (39% vs 35%), as were younger generations (53% of Gen Z and 45% of Millennial respondents vs. 32% of Gen X and 25% of baby boomers). Individuals living with a chronic condition had more negative sentiments around health and wellness trends (79%) compared to those who are not living with a chronic condition (72%).

Individuals who received a health screening in the last year were more likely to try newer health trends (53%) compared to people who did not receive a health screening (30%) and were significantly more likely to have tried trends related to:

Physical wellbeing (e.g., prebiotics, probiotics or microbiome supplements,): 25% vs 14% of those who did not get a health screening

Skincare (e.g., anti-aging skincare products like retinol, collagen powder/supplements): 25% vs 11%

Weight loss (e.g., weight loss medications, detox teas, juice cleanses): 18% vs 7%

Hair health (hair oiling, rosemary water, rice water): 12% vs 7%

Dental health (e.g., water flossing, oil pulling): 12% vs 5%

In honor of Health Literacy Month, Healthline's Bezzy, a suite of online communities for people living with various health conditions, is busting health myths and misinformation. Scams, miracle cures, and fake news are rampant across social media and the web. In this month-long campaign, Bezzy vs. BS will offer expert insights, first-person stories, quizzes, tips, and tools to help you become a pro at detecting BS.

For more information about the survey results, and the importance of improving your health literacy check out Healthline.com.

Survey conducted online by YouGov on behalf of Healthline, September 5 to 10, 2024, N = 4,012 US adults. Data weighted to be representative of US adults 18+.

*"Health tactics" defined as health and wellness tools, resources, trends or products

