Healthlink Properties Announces Expansion of Hines VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in North Aurora

Healthlink Properties

28 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

NORTH AURORA, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthlink Properties, a leading provider of real estate solutions for the healthcare industry, is excited to announce the expansion of the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital's Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at 161 S Lincolnway in North Aurora, IL.

The Hines CBOC provides primary care, mental health services, and other specialized care to veterans in the community. The expansion will include the addition of new exam rooms, offices, and additional staff to meet the growing demand for services.

"We are thrilled to partner with the VA to expand this critical facility," said Gabe Singal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Healthlink Properties. "Our veterans deserve the best care possible, and this expansion will help ensure that they have increased access to the services they need."

The expansion of the Hines VA CBOC is a key part of Healthlink Properties' commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to care. The company has a strong track record of successful partnerships with healthcare providers and is dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare services in the communities it serves.

"Healthlink Properties has been a great partner and we thank them for their support and involvement in this important project," said James Doelling, Hines VA Hospital director. "This expansion will allow us to continue providing high quality care to the veterans who rely on us, and we look forward to working with Healthlink Properties to make it a reality."

Construction is already underway, with a completion date targeted for 2024. Healthlink Properties and the VA are committed to minimizing disruption to patients and staff during construction and will work closely to ensure a smooth transition into the newly expanded facility.

For more information about Healthlink Properties please visit the company's website at www.healthlinkproperties.com.

For more information about the VA and the Hines VA CBOB please visit their website at VA Hines Health Care | Veterans Affairs

SOURCE Healthlink Properties

