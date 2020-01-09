HealthLinx Announces Nursing Excellence Workshop for Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLinx is hosting a nursing excellence workshop titled, "Excellence on the Road: A Practical Workshop for Magnet® and Pathway® Journeys." The workshop will take place Feb. 27-29 in Dallas, TX at the Hilton Anatole.

The workshop will feature breakout sessions for every Organizational Overview (OO) and Sources of Evidence (SOE) for Magnet and every OO and Elements of Performance (EOP) for Pathway to Excellence. Practical strategies for success between these two nursing excellence journeys will be discussed and mentoring opportunities for Magnet program directors and writing teams will be provided.

"We are excited to bring this opportunity to hospital leaders involved in their organization's Magnet and Pathway to Excellence journeys," said Gina Boring, HealthLinx Executive VP of Nursing Excellence. "This workshop provides an intimate setting to really dive deep into the details of both journeys and help leaders get a better understanding of each and every step along the way."

As an added incentive, attendees to the nursing excellence workshop will have the opportunity to earn up to 12.5 contact hours for their participation.

Participants can register for the workshop at healthlinx.com/excellence-on-the-road.

An Early Bird registration rate is available through January 15, and group purchasing discounts are available on Jan. 16. Attendees will receive breakfast and lunch each day and a $20 food credit. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be available during the Meet and Greet session on Thursday evening.

About HealthLinx

HealthLinx® is a Nursing Leadership, Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® Consulting partner for hospitals seeking performance improvement. We are obsessed with transforming healthcare facilities into great places to work that always deliver elite patient care.

Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The products and services of HealthLinx are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC. All Rights Reserved.

Related Links

Excellence On The Road Registration

Magnet Consulting

SOURCE HealthLinx

Related Links

https://healthlinx.com/

