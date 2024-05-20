Healthly Appoints Wayne Dysinger, M.D., MPH, FACLM, DipABLM, ACLM past president as its Chief Medical Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthly, a future-forward healthcare organization, is pleased to announce Wayne Dysinger, M.D., Master of Public Health (MPH), Diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM), Fellow and Past President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) as Healthly's Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Dysinger focuses on improving clinical outcomes using his expertise in lifestyle medicine and advises Healthly on its clinical offering and strategic partnerships. He also works closely with Healthly's medical directors and leadership team to inform best practices around preventive care, showing physicians how they can improve operational outcomes and attain work-life balance, and enhancing the overall patient experience at Healthly-owned and partner clinics.

"Wayne Dysinger is uniquely qualified to be our Chief Medical Officer," said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly. "Dr. Dysinger proves through his own practice every day, and his contributions to the local and global healthcare communities, that focusing on therapeutic lifestyle changes leads to people living longer, better lives."

Dr. Dysinger is the founder of Lifestyle Medical, and has two medical offices located in Riverside and Redlands, California. He was previously Chair of the Preventive Medicine Department at Loma Linda University Medical Center, which is among U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals in the Riverside-San Bernardino Metro Area. He is known as an international leader in holistic care and lifestyle medicine, having served as Founder and Chairman of the ABLM. One of the ways Dr. Dysinger helps Healthly is by shining a light on the impact of adopting a whole-food and mostly plant-based diet; and demonstrating how committing to regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, and fostering positive social connections, with the avoidance of risky substances helps treat, prevent, and can even reverse chronic diseases.

"I am passionate about treating the whole person as naturally as possible," said Wayne Dysinger, Healthly's Chief Medical Officer. "Being part of Healthly allows me the opportunity to help even more healthcare providers and organizations see the value in implementing evidence-based lifestyle interventions and using advanced economics for value-based care."

