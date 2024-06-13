Healthly Completes Acquisition and Partners with Lifestyle Medical

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthly, a future-forward healthcare organization, has announced the non-clinical acquisition and partnership with Lifestyle Medical. Founded in 2015, Lifestyle Medical is a transformative lifestyle medicine-based primary care practice with two locations in Southern California led by Healthly's Chief Medical Officer, Wayne Dysinger, M.D., Master of Public Health (MPH).

In 2008, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement introduced the Triple Aim framework of improving health outcomes—improving the experience of care, improving the health of populations, and reducing per capita costs of health care. Lifestyle Medical has demonstrated advancement in all three measures:

Improving outcomes: Lifestyle Medical patients have seen a 20% reduction in LDL cholesterol, 12% reduction in Hemoglobin A1C, and 9% reduction in Body Mass Index on average over a two-year period while reducing the use of prescription drugs.

Lifestyle Medical reduces spend in Medicare patients by 40% versus the regional benchmark. Achieving greater patient satisfaction: Lifestyle Medical maintains an average 83 Net Promoter Score (NPS), against the NPS score average for healthcare, which falls between 38 and 58.

Primary care physicians are also able to maintain a good quality of life by seeing less than 14 patients a day and completing charting by 5:30 p.m.

This high-quality care is free for patients in one of Healthly's 10 Medicare Advantage plans and is available to other members for a monthly membership fee.

Through a management services agreement and non-clinical asset purchase, Healthly oversees and operates all of Lifestyle Medical's non-clinical operations while Dr. Dysinger provides medical direction and clinical leadership for Healthly.

"Lifestyle Medical's strategic partnership with Healthly is very rewarding," said Wayne Dysinger, M.D., MPH. "Lifestyle Medical has become a center of excellence that will give physicians a blueprint for success. I'm excited about training other physicians how to optimize their practice with Healthly, and expand the number of clinics with primary care physicians and professionals certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and Blue Zones."

"By combining Dr. Dysinger's proven lifestyle medicine clinical model with Healthly's value-based economic model, we are creating something truly transformational. We are delivering on the interest in longevity and quality of life for all patients, not just the rich, by redeploying dollars spent in chronic disease treatment into proactive, preventive care," said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly. "Healthly is primed to usher in the next era of healthcare, and the partnership we have with Lifestyle Medical is just the beginning of how we're transforming care."

