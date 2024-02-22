Healthly Secures Growth Capital Financing from Corbel Capital Partners to Launch a New Preventative Care Business Model

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthly , a company that prioritizes primary care, support services, and preventative medicine, announced today it has received funding from Corbel Capital Partners to introduce more physicians to a revolutionary primary care business model that can improve patient health outcomes by reducing the number of hospitalizations due to avoidable, advanced chronic diseases.

According to the American Medical Association , Medicare physician pay declined 20 percent from 2001 to 2021, or by 1.1% per year on average. Healthly's financing will empower more physicians in California to offer "well care" versus "sick care" services that meet growing demand for high-quality, personalized preventative care.

"Corbel Capital Partners is the right investor to accelerate Healthly's growth. We are aligned in our mission to improve communities by providing physicians with new tools, training and support, as well as a profit-sharing model to incentivize treating diseases before they progress," said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly.

Healthly will also leverage this financing for strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and promoting solutions that support physician work-life balance, health equity and education.

"Healthly's innovative business model addresses a pressing need within our healthcare system; rethinking the way physicians deliver preventative care while enhancing the quality of life," said Brian Yoon, Managing Director at Corbel Capital Partners. "We believe in Healthly's ability to enter future markets, making a substantial impact by expanding the footprint of providers focused on proactive and preventative care in California."

At Healthly, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by empowering doctors to devote more time and attention to their patients, ensuring that each individual receives the comprehensive care they deserve. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that streamline administrative tasks and promote efficient medical practices, ultimately fostering a nurturing environment for optimal patient well-being and satisfaction. Together, we strive to build a brighter, healthier future for all. For more information, visit www.healthlymedical.com.

Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes creatively tailored structured debt or equity investments in lower-market businesses and partners with management to create value. Corbel Capital Partners manages approximately $1 billion of institutional capital across multiple funds on behalf of its network of investors. Visit www.corbelcap.com for more information.

