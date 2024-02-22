Healthly Secures Growth Capital Financing from Corbel Capital Partners to Launch a New Preventative Care Business Model

News provided by

Healthly

22 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthly, a company that prioritizes primary care, support services, and preventative medicine, announced today it has received funding from Corbel Capital Partners to introduce more physicians to a revolutionary primary care business model that can improve patient health outcomes by reducing the number of hospitalizations due to avoidable, advanced chronic diseases.

Continue Reading
Corbel Capital Partners logo
Corbel Capital Partners logo

According to the American Medical Association, Medicare physician pay declined 20 percent from 2001 to 2021, or by 1.1% per year on average. Healthly's financing will empower more physicians in California to offer "well care" versus "sick care" services that meet growing demand for high-quality, personalized preventative care.

"Corbel Capital Partners is the right investor to accelerate Healthly's growth. We are aligned in our mission to improve communities by providing physicians with new tools, training and support, as well as a profit-sharing model to incentivize treating diseases before they progress," said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly.

Healthly will also leverage this financing for strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and promoting solutions that support physician work-life balance, health equity and education.

"Healthly's innovative business model addresses a pressing need within our healthcare system; rethinking the way physicians deliver preventative care while enhancing the quality of life," said Brian Yoon, Managing Director at Corbel Capital Partners. "We believe in Healthly's ability to enter future markets, making a substantial impact by expanding the footprint of providers focused on proactive and preventative care in California."

About Healthly
At Healthly, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by empowering doctors to devote more time and attention to their patients, ensuring that each individual receives the comprehensive care they deserve. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that streamline administrative tasks and promote efficient medical practices, ultimately fostering a nurturing environment for optimal patient well-being and satisfaction. Together, we strive to build a brighter, healthier future for all. For more information, visit www.healthlymedical.com.

About Corbel Capital Partners
Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes creatively tailored structured debt or equity investments in lower-market businesses and partners with management to create value. Corbel Capital Partners manages approximately $1 billion of institutional capital across multiple funds on behalf of its network of investors. Visit www.corbelcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Healthly

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.