HealthLynked Announces 48% Month over Month Growth for Q1 of Female Users of its Oohvie App and Release of Version 2.0 with Expanded Features

NAPLES, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced a major update to its unique Women's Healthcare App, Oohvie. Released in December 2020, the number of Oohvie app users has grown consistently at 48% month-over -month attracting over 6,000 users. Oohvie's release of version 2.0 is based on user feedback and internal testing. Menstrual tracking apps are the most downloaded healthcare apps with over 100 million downloads. Oohvie has steadily increased engagement of women into the HealthLynked network. Version 2.0 improves performance and stability while introducing an enhanced user interface to make tracking periods, symptoms, and ovulation quicker and easier than ever, while improving on the features that are unique to Oohvie such as menstrual cycle data storage and sharing to a patients HealthLynked profile. Other upgrades to the app include the Oohvie Community Forum, Private Chat, Oohvie shopping for feminine products, apparel and accessories, and upcoming in-home test kits.

New features of Oohvie version 2.0, include:

UPGRADED HOME SCREEN

Our new, simplified home screen combines the log periods and symptoms functionality with an added "today" button, so users can quickly return to the current date when swiping through the days. All-new symptom and flow icons on the bottom of the screen make it easy to review feelings and symptoms.

ALL-NEW LOG PERIODS AND SYMPTOMS INTERFACE

The interface is re-imagined, so the user's most vital information is readily available at the top of the page. Now users can quickly start or stop their period, record spotting, and enter weight and sleep data. We have added menstrual flow and birth control pills to the symptoms page, allowing for more detailed information that is shared to the user's HealthLynked Profile. Users can quickly navigate between days and make logs for multiple days at a time directly in the Log Periods and Symptoms screen.

IN-APP MESSAGING

In-app messaging allows users to keep on track with health reminders such as when to take their birth control pills or record symptoms. Users are also reminded about important medical updates relevant to their medical history and interest. New in-app notifications make it easier to see and respond to new chat messages and user activity in the Oohvie community forums.

Mark Cesal, Marketing Director for HealthLynked stated, "I have been involved with Oohvie from its inception and I am excited to see its growth in such a short time. Users have really taken to the platform we have developed to help women track their menstrual health, provide important reminders and create a sense of community." Cesal went on to say, "We have many exciting new services we are planning to launch to our Oohvie users including our telemedicine service, DocLynk. Our goal is to make Oohvie a top selling app for women in the near future."

The Oohvie app is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/oohvie/id1526460565

and the Google Play store at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthlynked.oohvie&hl=en_US&gl=US

You can also find Oohvie online at www.oohvie.com, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.



