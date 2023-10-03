HealthLynked Announces Patent Filing for ARI: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Healthcare Interface

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) is thrilled to announce a patent filing for its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) program, ARI (Augmented Real-time Interface). This strategic move highlights HealthLynked's dedication to spearheading advancements in the healthcare domain. With the patent filing in place, HealthLynked expects to launch ARI before the end of 2023, aiming to redefine patient and healthcare provider interactions.

The Importance of Patient Engagement and Updated Medical Information

Engaging patients in their healthcare journey and ensuring that their medical information is up-to-date are critical components in delivering the best possible medical care. Historically, the healthcare system has struggled with the seamless exchange of medical information among healthcare providers. Traditional electronic medical records (EMRs) have been primarily designed with doctors and hospitals in mind, leading to fragmented systems that often compete for clientele rather than collaborate. This competition has resulted in a lack of willingness to integrate, leaving patients with disjointed medical records scattered across various platforms or portals.

HealthLynked stands out in this landscape as the only patient-focused medical record system that prioritizes user control and real-time medical information updating. By placing patients at the center of their healthcare experience, HealthLynked empowers patients to take charge of their health, ensuring that their medical data is accurate, comprehensive, and easily accessible to all of their healthcare providers.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, commented, "AI stands at the forefront of technological advancements poised to dramatically reshape our lives in the coming decades. Its potential is vast and its implications profound. Nowhere is this transformative power more evident than in the realm of healthcare. As we navigate the complexities of modern medicine, AI offers the promise of personalized care, predictive diagnostics, and a level of patient engagement previously unimagined. As we stand on the cusp of this new era, it's clear that the fusion of AI with healthcare will not only redefine patient care but also pave the way for a future where healthcare is more accessible, efficient, and tailored to individual needs."

About ARI

ARI, or Augmented Real-time Interface, is not just another AI system. It is a transformative healthcare companion designed to make healthcare more interactive, personalized, and user-friendly. By leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence, ARI promises to offer a unique blend of technology and human touch, ensuring patients receive timely and relevant healthcare advice.

Key Features of ARI

ARI's key features include the following:

Interactive Medical Profile Creation : ARI will enable users to interactively create their medical profiles within the HealthLynked Network. Patients can converse with ARI as if they are speaking to a nurse or doctor, making the data input process more intuitive and engaging.

: ARI will enable users to interactively create their medical profiles within the HealthLynked Network. Patients can converse with ARI as if they are speaking to a nurse or doctor, making the data input process more intuitive and engaging. Multilingual Capabilities : Recognizing the diverse linguistic needs of patients worldwide, ARI is equipped to converse in multiple languages, ensuring that language is never a barrier to quality healthcare.

: Recognizing the diverse linguistic needs of patients worldwide, ARI is equipped to converse in multiple languages, ensuring that language is never a barrier to quality healthcare. Customizable Avatar : To enhance the user experience, ARI offers a customizable avatar feature. Patients can choose the gender, ethnicity, and appearance of their ARI avatar, ensuring a more personalized and comfortable interaction. Whether you prefer speaking to a male or female avatar, or one that reflects your ethnicity, ARI has got you covered.

: To enhance the user experience, ARI offers a customizable avatar feature. Patients can choose the gender, ethnicity, and appearance of their ARI avatar, ensuring a more personalized and comfortable interaction. Whether you prefer speaking to a male or female avatar, or one that reflects your ethnicity, ARI has got you covered. Integration with HealthLynked Network : Seamlessly integrated with the HealthLynked Network, ARI ensures a comprehensive view of a patient's medical history, optimizing healthcare recommendations.

By bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers, HealthLynked's ARI is set to revolutionize the way medical care is delivered, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible recommendations tailored to their unique needs.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud-based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com. Stay connected with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

