HealthLynked Announces Steady YoY Revenue Increase for Q2 & H1 2023, Highlighting Significant Net Income Boost

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a leading online healthcare network connecting patients, doctors, and medical data, provides an integrated platform designed for real-time collaboration and data exchange. At the heart of this is their patient-centric electronic medical record network, underscoring the pivotal role of patient engagement in healthcare decisions. Committed to redefining healthcare delivery, HealthLynked focuses on superior efficiency, precision, and affordability. Today, the company announced its financial reporting for the second quarter and first half ending June 30, 2023.

Q2 2023 Highlights:

Revenue: 9% YoY growth, reaching $1.70 million, up from Q2 2022's $1.56 million.

Primary Drivers of Revenue Growth: A notable 13% YoY increment from Functional Medicine offerings, complemented by contributions from Aesthetics Treatment Centers (acquired in May 2022).

Operating Loss Reduction: A remarkable 48% drop, moving from Q2 2022's $1.53 million to a more streamlined $0.80 million in 2023. This achievement is attributed to a blend of revenue augmentation and a targeted 34% YoY decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Net Loss Reduction: 37% decrease, tapering the net loss from $1.59M to $1.00M.

H1 2023 Highlights:

Revenue: 12% YoY increase, coming in at $3.46 million, compared to H1 2022's $3.09 million.

Operational Losses: Trimmed by 38%, declining from H1 2022's $2.98 million to $1.85 million in H1 2023, reflecting the combined impact of the 12% revenue growth and a 25% YoY cut in operational expenses.

Special Recognition: A gain of $2.67 million was recognized related to the divestiture of ACO Health Partners in January 2023.

Net Income: Net income of $0.45 million was reported, a positive shift from the net loss of $2.76 million observed in H1 2022, driven by the gain from the sale of ACO Health Partners coupled with revenue and cost improvements.

CEO, Dr. Michael Dent, expressed, "Our dedication to transforming the healthcare landscape remains unwavering. With a keen focus on streamlining operational efficiencies and nurturing consistent revenue growth, we've forged significant milestones in fortifying our financial trajectory. The inauguration of our premium offerings for patient members doesn't just broaden our service spectrum; it amplifies the essence of value we offer to our community. Central to this evolution has been the establishment of strategic alliances, each reinforcing our enduring mission: to deliver unparalleled healthcare at an affordable price point. Every initiative, every endeavor underscores our encompassing vision – to redefine and democratize quality healthcare, making 'better healthcare for less' a tangible reality for all."

George O'Leary, HealthLynked's Chief Financial Officer, added, "From a revenue perspective, we continue our strong quarterly and year to date revenue growth. We continue to strengthen our collaborative ties with Palm Beach ACO. Lastly, our year-to-date net income of $0.45 million compared to a net loss of $2.76 million in the previous year speaks to the work we have been doing to create more shareholder value."

HealthLynked Corp. Selected Consolidated Financial Data Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Statement of Operations Data





















Total revenue $ 1,703,496

$ 1,563,874

$ 3,458,650

$ 3,093,152 Loss from operations $ (798,091)

$ (1,526,609)

$ (1,854,726)

$ (2,977,896) Gain (loss) on discontinued operations $ (14,452)

$ (152,492)

$ 2,615,328

$ (302,627) Net income (loss) $ (1,003,455)

$ (1,589,821)

$ 448,480

$ (2,757,944) Net income (loss) to common shareholders $ (1,003,455)

$ (1,678,214)

$ 448,480

$ (2,934,730)























Earnings (loss) per share data, basic and diluted:





















Gain (loss) on discontinued operations $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ 0.01

$ (0.00) Net income (loss) per share to common shareholders $ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares

259,817,248



238,595,764



258,481,657



238,304,228

















































June 30,

December 31,











Balance Sheet Data 2023

2022











Total Assets $ 5,525,116

$ 4,580,716











Total Liabilities $ 3,953,296

$ 4,266,266











Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,571,820

$ 314,450













